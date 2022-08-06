MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota amateaur baseball association Class B state tournament began this past week and would continue Saturday with plenty of first round games in action.

Cadwell Park was the scene as the Dell Rapid Mudcats did battle against the Northville Merchants.

This game was all about the Mudcats pitching staff; they were just terrific. Dalton Lehnen would get Austin Sumption caught looking and the strikeout theme would continue throughout the day. The Mudcats would give up just 2 hits and not a single earned run.

The offense was steady. They put up a run in the second, 2 more in the third, two more in the 5th to make it a 5 nothing game and they would tack on two more runs for good measure in the 9th en route to a 7-0 victory over Northville. So Dell Rapids is moving on into the second round where they would await the winner of Volga and Larchwood.

In the days second matchup, Volga would meet Larchwood.

Parker Puetz was on the mound Saturday for the Cormorants and the North Dakota State commit was dealing. He would get the inning ending strike out in the bottom of the 2nd, there was still no score.

In the top of the 3rd, Layne Lucus would harmlessly chop one to short but the throw over to first was off the mark. The ball would roll all the way to the fence and would allow 2 runs to come into score. Volga took a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the inning Micah Linn would tag one into center field, the ball was drop allowing him to round first for a double. One run scores making it a 2-1 ball game.

In the top of the 4th, Isaac Horigan working for Larchwood, he would end the inning with a strikeout. Still no final score yet.