Class ‘AA’ State Volleyball Pairings Set

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SoDak 16 has come to a close with eight class ‘AA’ teams advancing to the state tournament which will be held in Rapid City on November 18-20.

Here are the scores from Thursday’s action:

  • Washington 3, Sturgis Brown 0 – 25-11, 25-16, 25-11
  • O’Gorman 3, Brookings 0 – 25-17, 25-14, 25-16
  • Roosevelt 3, Watertown 0 – 25-20, 25-10, 25-20
  • Brandon Valley 3, Rapid City Stevens 0 – 25-11, 25-20, 27-25
  • Pierre 3, Yankton 0 – 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
  • Harrisburg 3, Mitchell 0 – 26-24, 25-18, 29-27
  • Lincoln 3, Aberdeen Central 1 – 25-15, 25-12, 14-25, 25-15
  • Huron 3, Jefferson 2 – 25-15, 11-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-9

The eight winners are into the state tournament and the bracket looks like this:

Courtesy: SDHSAA

