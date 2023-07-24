YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The first two games of the class ‘A’ legion baseball state tournament will livestream on KELOLAND.com.

Four games are set to be played on day one of the state tournament and KELOLAND Sports will have live coverage of the first two.

The first game of the tournament will see top-seed Sioux Falls East against Harrisburg Maroon.

The second contest pits second-seed Harrisburg Gold against Aberdeen.

Both of those games will be featured on KELOLAND.com, with first pitch set for 10:00 a.m.

Play-by-play will be provided by Grant Sweeter.