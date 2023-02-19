SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Region wrestling was held on Saturday as several wrestling qualified for the state tournament.

REGION 1

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gage Lohr of Watertown

2nd Place – Aidan Wells of Sioux Falls Jefferson

3rd Place – Tate Helmbolt of Brookings

4th Place – Wyatt Pickard of Madison

5th Place – Teague Bergjord of Flandreau

6th Place – Alex Siemonsma of West Central

1st Place Match

Gage Lohr (Watertown) 40-4, 8th. over Aidan Wells (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 45-4, So. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 28-7, Jr. over Wyatt Pickard (Madison) 28-12, Fr. (TF-1.5 2:52 (15-0))

5th Place Match

Teague Bergjord (Flandreau) 28-25, Fr. over Alex Siemonsma (West Central) 25-18, 8th. (Fall 3:58)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Karson Vessells of West Central

2nd Place – Tyler Woodring of Tea Area

3rd Place – Leo Stroup of Watertown

4th Place – Jacob Milliron of Brookings

5th Place – Cael Lynch of O Gorman 6th Place - Carter Downs of Madison 1st Place Match Karson Vessells (West Central) 36-2, 8th. over Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 32-8, Fr. (Dec 5-2) 3rd Place Match Leo Stroup (Watertown) 27-17, So. over Jacob Milliron (Brookings) 7-11, 8th. (Fall 4:22) 5th Place Match Cael Lynch (O Gorman) 23-16, Fr. over Carter Downs (Madison) 21-19, So. (Fall 4:11)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Sloan Johannsen of Watertown

2nd Place – Graham Wilde of Sioux Falls Jefferson

3rd Place – Carson Wolf of Madison

4th Place – Levi Anderson of West Central

5th Place – Robbie Sealey of O Gorman 6th Place - Elias McElroy of Brookings 1st Place Match Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 44-0, Jr. over Graham Wilde (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 32-13, Fr. (MD 12-4) 3rd Place Match Carson Wolf (Madison) 26-14, So. over Levi Anderson (West Central) 26-15, Jr. (Dec 2-0) 5th Place Match Robbie Sealey (O Gorman) 10-23, Fr. over Elias McElroy (Brookings) 1-23, Sr. (Fall 1:54)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area

2nd Place – Nolan Miles of Brookings

3rd Place – Weston Everson of Watertown

4th Place – Orlando Whiting of West Central

5th Place – Brayden Wiese of Flandreau

6th Place – Derek Ranschau of Sioux Falls Jefferson

1st Place Match

Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 46-3, Sr. over Nolan Miles (Brookings) 23-5, Jr. (Dec 7-5)

3rd Place Match

Weston Everson (Watertown) 41-7, Sr. over Orlando Whiting (West Central) 31-17, So. (TF-1.5 2:58 (16-0))

5th Place Match

Brayden Wiese (Flandreau) 27-20, Jr. over Derek Ranschau (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 25-23, So. (MD 10-0)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Caleb Hodges of Madison

2nd Place – Jackson Tschetter of Tea Area

3rd Place – Braden Le of Watertown

4th Place – Holden Hight of O Gorman 5th Place - Jesse Jost of West Central 6th Place - John Mortrude of Dell Rapids 1st Place Match Caleb Hodges (Madison) 32-5, Fr. over Jackson Tschetter (Tea Area) 21-9, Jr. (Dec 5-3) 3rd Place Match Braden Le (Watertown) 32-12, Sr. over Holden Hight (O Gorman) 28-20, So. (SV-1 9-7)

5th Place Match

Jesse Jost (West Central) 30-17, Jr. over John Mortrude (Dell Rapids) 23-13, Jr. (MD 10-1)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ayden Dooley of Sioux Falls Jefferson

2nd Place – Parker Wilson of Tea Area

3rd Place – Connor Siemonsma of West Central

4th Place – Derek Hanson of Watertown

5th Place – Mason Mathis of Brookings

6th Place – Blake Johnson of Madison

1st Place Match

Ayden Dooley (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 38-9, So. over Parker Wilson (Tea Area) 39-17, So. (MD 9-0)

3rd Place Match

Connor Siemonsma (West Central) 36-14, Sr. over Derek Hanson (Watertown) 24-18, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

5th Place Match

Mason Mathis (Brookings) 19-20, Fr. over Blake Johnson (Madison) 28-16, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Chandler Carda of West Central

2nd Place – Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area

3rd Place – Sterne Pankratz of O Gorman 4th Place - Markus Pitkin of Watertown 5th Place - Austin Osborn of Sioux Falls Jefferson 6th Place - Spencer Christie of Brookings 1st Place Match Chandler Carda (West Central) 30-4, Jr. over Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 35-7, Sr. (Fall 3:55) 3rd Place Match Sterne Pankratz (O Gorman) 15-12, So. over Markus Pitkin (Watertown) 18-11, Fr. (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match

Austin Osborn (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 25-18, Jr. over Spencer Christie (Brookings) 18-20, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ian Johnson of Watertown

2nd Place – Nolan Jessen of Sioux Falls Jefferson

3rd Place – Keaton Vessells of West Central

4th Place – Austin Eimers of Tea Area

5th Place – Caleb Pitsenberger of Flandreau

6th Place – Blake Kannegieter of Brookings

1st Place Match

Ian Johnson (Watertown) 32-15, Sr. over Nolan Jessen (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 33-15, Sr. (Fall 5:08)

3rd Place Match

Keaton Vessells (West Central) 34-13, So. over Austin Eimers (Tea Area) 29-15, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

Caleb Pitsenberger (Flandreau) 21-26, Sr. over Blake Kannegieter (Brookings) 12-21, Fr. (Dec 6-2)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Keenan Sheridan of O Gorman 2nd Place - Justin Zirpel of West Central 3rd Place - Joey Fitzpatrick of Brookings 4th Place - Dawson Eimers of Tea Area 5th Place - Layne Hess of Madison 6th Place - Benjamin Neilan of Sioux Falls Jefferson 1st Place Match Keenan Sheridan (O Gorman) 39-2, So. over Justin Zirpel (West Central) 37-6, Sr. (MD 12-2)

3rd Place Match

Joey Fitzpatrick (Brookings) 25-16, Jr. over Dawson Eimers (Tea Area) 30-14, So. (Dec 2-0)

5th Place Match

Layne Hess (Madison) 26-17, Sr. over Benjamin Neilan (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 20-24, Jr. (MD 13-1)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Sam Werdel of Tea Area

2nd Place – Jax Kettwig of Watertown

3rd Place – Israel Caldron of Brookings

4th Place – Aidan Kenable of O Gorman 5th Place - Karter Headrick of Flandreau 6th Place - Sutton Bern of Madison 1st Place Match Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 41-5, So. over Jax Kettwig (Watertown) 29-16, Sr. (MD 11-3) 3rd Place Match Israel Caldron (Brookings) 22-7, Sr. over Aidan Kenable (O Gorman) 28-18, Jr. (Dec 10-6)

5th Place Match

Karter Headrick (Flandreau) 35-12, So. over Sutton Bern (Madison) 12-13, Sr. (Fall 3:30)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tyson Brandt of Brookings

2nd Place – Chet Carda of West Central

3rd Place – Jackson Maag of Watertown

4th Place – Quinn Carr of Dell Rapids

5th Place – Rip Siemonsma of O Gorman 6th Place - Gavin Van Emmerik of Tea Area 1st Place Match Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 16-1, Sr. over Chet Carda (West Central) 31-7, Jr. (Dec 6-4) 3rd Place Match Jackson Maag (Watertown) 32-17, Sr. over Quinn Carr (Dell Rapids) 29-14, So. (MD 8-0) 5th Place Match Rip Siemonsma (O Gorman) 23-18, Fr. over Gavin Van Emmerik (Tea Area) 28-21, So. (Dec 8-7)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Brock Eitreim of Watertown

2nd Place – Caleb Loehr of Brookings

3rd Place – Gabe Gebhard of West Central

4th Place – Chase DeBoer of Tea Area

5th Place – Mason Harris of O Gorman 6th Place - Landon VanRoekel of Sioux Falls Jefferson 1st Place Match Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 34-6, Jr. over Caleb Loehr (Brookings) 28-10, Sr. (Fall 5:31) 3rd Place Match Gabe Gebhard (West Central) 32-17, Jr. over Chase DeBoer (Tea Area) 17-23, Fr. (Dec 7-0) 5th Place Match Mason Harris (O Gorman) 13-19, So. over Landon VanRoekel (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 19-27, Jr. (Fall 2:58)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – James Olson of Brookings

2nd Place – Matthew Peters of Watertown

3rd Place – David Vazquez of O Gorman 4th Place - Keegan DeYoung of Tea Area 5th Place - Cody Opitz of West Central 6th Place - Ashten Dorhout of Madison 1st Place Match James Olson (Brookings) 25-9, Sr. over Matthew Peters (Watertown) 29-14, Sr. (Fall 3:10) 3rd Place Match David Vazquez (O Gorman) 25-18, Jr. over Keegan DeYoung (Tea Area) 19-19, Jr. (Dec 10-7)

5th Place Match

Cody Opitz (West Central) 26-19, So. over Ashten Dorhout (Madison) 10-14, 8th. (Fall 2:22)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Micah Hach of Watertown

2nd Place – Gavin Pischke of West Central

3rd Place – Antuan Duran of Sioux Falls Jefferson

4th Place – Daniel Vazquez of O Gorman 5th Place - Dylan Reynolds of Brookings 6th Place - Tayt Gran of Madison 1st Place Match Micah Hach (Watertown) 39-3, So. over Gavin Pischke (West Central) 25-15, Jr. (Fall 2:44) 3rd Place Match Antuan Duran (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 33-19, Sr. over Daniel Vazquez (O Gorman) 14-24, So. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Dylan Reynolds (Brookings) 15-16, Fr. over Tayt Gran (Madison) 9-23, So. (Fall 2:02)

REGION 3A

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Owen Fischer of Milbank

2nd Place – Jacob Mason of Pierre T.F. Riggs

3rd Place – Kayden Tchida of Sisseton

4th Place – Will Allen of Aberdeen Central

5th Place – Crayton Siedschlag of Huron

6th Place – Colton Blow of Mitchell

1st Place Match

Owen Fischer (Milbank) 29-9, So. over Jacob Mason (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 28-21, So. (Fall 2:47)

3rd Place Match

Kayden Tchida (Sisseton) 30-15, 8th. over Will Allen (Aberdeen Central) 17-19, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Crayton Siedschlag (Huron) 7-23, Fr. over Colton Blow (Mitchell) 13-25, Jr. (MD 15-4)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Alex Oedekoven of Pierre T.F. Riggs

2nd Place – Porter Lozenski of Aberdeen Central

3rd Place – Cruze Allhiser of Mitchell

4th Place – Blake Steiner of Sisseton

5th Place – Evan Folk of Milbank

6th Place – Owen Engel of Chamberlain

1st Place Match

Alex Oedekoven (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 28-5, Fr. over Porter Lozenski (Aberdeen Central) 22-15, 7th. (Fall 5:01)

3rd Place Match

Cruze Allhiser (Mitchell) 25-16, Sr. over Blake Steiner (Sisseton) 22-17, Fr. (Dec 10-8)

5th Place Match

Evan Folk (Milbank) 8-12, 7th. over Owen Engel (Chamberlain ) 4-22, Fr. (Fall 4:23)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ian Metz of Sisseton

2nd Place – Ridley Waldo of Aberdeen Central

3rd Place – Lincoln Schoenhard of Pierre T.F. Riggs

4th Place – Brady Meyer of Huron

5th Place – Van Long of Mitchell

6th Place – Jacob Giles of Milbank

1st Place Match

Ian Metz (Sisseton) 13-1, So. over Ridley Waldo (Aberdeen Central) 29-15, Fr. (Dec 8-5)

3rd Place Match

Lincoln Schoenhard (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 31-19, Fr. over Brady Meyer (Huron) 16-25, Fr. (Fall 2:29)

5th Place Match

Van Long (Mitchell) 9-18, So. over Jacob Giles (Milbank) 3-16, Fr. (Fall 0:26)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Rayden Zens of Aberdeen Central

2nd Place – Penn Long of Mitchell

3rd Place – Reed Gray of Sisseton

4th Place – Lincoln Houska of Pierre T.F. Riggs

5th Place – Xavier Donovan of Chamberlain

6th Place – Peyton Bischoff of Huron

1st Place Match

Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) 41-4, Jr. over Penn Long (Mitchell) 14-22, 8th. (Fall 2:53)

3rd Place Match

Reed Gray (Sisseton) 5-2, So. over Lincoln Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-22, So. (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match

Xavier Donovan (Chamberlain ) 19-21, Fr. over Peyton Bischoff (Huron) 6-26, Jr. (Fall 3:29)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Holden Hawkins of Sisseton

2nd Place – Tate Huff of Aberdeen Central

3rd Place – Hudson Shaffer of Pierre T.F. Riggs

4th Place – Jacob Johnson of Milbank

5th Place – Devyn Anderson of Chamberlain

6th Place – Aiden Zavesky of Huron

1st Place Match

Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 36-10, Fr. over Tate Huff (Aberdeen Central) 34-16, So. (Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match

Hudson Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 21-21, Fr. over Jacob Johnson (Milbank) 15-21, Jr. (Fall 3:53)

5th Place Match

Devyn Anderson (Chamberlain ) 19-22, Jr. over Aiden Zavesky (Huron) 9-27, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tristan Spencer of Pierre T.F. Riggs

2nd Place – Brody Aesoph of Aberdeen Central

3rd Place – Tripp Schrempp of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree

4th Place – Quinn Long of Chamberlain

5th Place – Kaiden Allen of Mitchell

6th Place – Lah Doh Soe of Huron

1st Place Match

Tristan Spencer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 35-4, Jr. over Brody Aesoph (Aberdeen Central) 21-16, So. (Fall 3:32)

3rd Place Match

Tripp Schrempp (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) 17-19, So. over Quinn Long (Chamberlain ) 20-17, Sr. (Fall 4:24)

5th Place Match

Kaiden Allen (Mitchell) 10-23, Fr. over Lah Doh Soe (Huron) 14-30, Jr. (Fall 4:26)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Moses Gross of Huron

2nd Place – Mason Schrempp of Aberdeen Central

3rd Place – Chase Carda of Pierre T.F. Riggs

4th Place – Brayden Christensen of Milbank

5th Place – Kellan Odell of Mitchell

6th Place – Ryder White of Sisseton

1st Place Match

Moses Gross (Huron) 37-3, So. over Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 32-6, So. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

Chase Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 19-11, Sr. over Brayden Christensen (Milbank) 17-10, Sr. (Fall 2:55)

5th Place Match

Kellan Odell (Mitchell) 5-26, So. over Ryder White (Sisseton) 6-17, Fr. (Fall 0:54)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jagger Tyler of Mitchell

2nd Place – Lucas Chamberlin of Pierre T.F. Riggs

3rd Place – Elias Biegler of Aberdeen Central

4th Place – Bryce Reuer of Chamberlain

5th Place – Colt Dunkelberger of Huron

6th Place – Malachi Bronchobill of Todd County

1st Place Match

Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 38-3, Sr. over Lucas Chamberlin (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-7, Jr. (MD 16-8)

3rd Place Match

Elias Biegler (Aberdeen Central) 25-18, So. over Bryce Reuer (Chamberlain ) 28-14, Jr. (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match

Colt Dunkelberger (Huron) 18-12, Sr. over Malachi Bronchobill (Todd County) 3-18, Fr. (Fall 0:38)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Deegan Houska of Pierre T.F. Riggs

2nd Place – Logan Opitz of Aberdeen Central

3rd Place – Cole Ochsner of Huron

4th Place – Reese Rabe of Milbank

5th Place – Jozey Nesladek of Chamberlain

6th Place – Keondray White of Sisseton

1st Place Match

Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 34-7, Sr. over Logan Opitz (Aberdeen Central) 26-15, Sr. (MD 12-1)

3rd Place Match

Cole Ochsner (Huron) 24-13, Sr. over Reese Rabe (Milbank) 11-18, So. (Fall 1:30)

5th Place Match

Jozey Nesladek (Chamberlain ) 10-23, Sr. over Keondray White (Sisseton) 3-18, Jr. (Fall 2:42)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Barrett Schneck of Milbank

2nd Place – Trey Lewis of Pierre T.F. Riggs

3rd Place – Ayden Gisi of Aberdeen Central

4th Place – Ty Graesser of Chamberlain

5th Place – TJ Lien of Huron

6th Place – Cameron Dekle of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree

1st Place Match

Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 29-0, Sr. over Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 30-9, Jr. (Inj. 0:54)

3rd Place Match

Ayden Gisi (Aberdeen Central) 20-18, Jr. over Ty Graesser (Chamberlain ) 15-20, Sr. (MD 11-0)

5th Place Match

TJ Lien (Huron) 7-6, So. over Cameron Dekle (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) 6-22, So. (Fall 0:58)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Chance Carda of Pierre T.F. Riggs

2nd Place – Mason Shultz of Sisseton

3rd Place – Cole Dunlavy of Aberdeen Central

4th Place – Swade Reis of Chamberlain

5th Place – Seth Foote of Mitchell

6th Place – Paul VanDover of Milbank

1st Place Match

Chance Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 39-4, Jr. over Mason Shultz (Sisseton) 28-9, So. (Fall 0:54)

3rd Place Match

Cole Dunlavy (Aberdeen Central) 26-12, 8th. over Swade Reis (Chamberlain ) 25-18, Sr. (MD 9-1)

5th Place Match

Seth Foote (Mitchell) 18-24, Jr. over Paul VanDover (Milbank) 5-19, Sr. (Fall 0:23)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gavin Stotts of Pierre T.F. Riggs

2nd Place – Samson Flakus of Aberdeen Central

3rd Place – Jesse Schneck of Milbank

4th Place – Connor Degen of Mitchell

5th Place – Carter Santiago of Chamberlain

6th Place – Hser Wah of Huron

1st Place Match

Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 36-8, Sr. over Samson Flakus (Aberdeen Central) 25-17, Jr. (Dec 7-4)

3rd Place Match

Jesse Schneck (Milbank) 22-12, So. over Connor Degen (Mitchell) 18-20, Jr. (Dec 10-6)

5th Place Match

Carter Santiago (Chamberlain ) 12-24, Jr. over Hser Wah (Huron) 8-22, Jr. (Fall 4:24)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Noah Hutmacher of Chamberlain

2nd Place – Rocky Wiedman of Todd County

3rd Place – Elijah Boutchee of Pierre T.F. Riggs

4th Place – Bryce Beitelspacher of Aberdeen Central

5th Place – Ethan Skarnagel of Sisseton

6th Place – Trevon Austell of Mitchell

1st Place Match

Noah Hutmacher (Chamberlain ) 34-1, Sr. over Rocky Wiedman (Todd County) 33-6, Sr. (Dec 11-4)

3rd Place Match

Elijah Boutchee (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 31-11, So. over Bryce Beitelspacher (Aberdeen Central) 29-13, Jr. (Dec 11-4)

5th Place Match

Ethan Skarnagel (Sisseton) 15-15, Sr. over Trevon Austell (Mitchell) 2-14, Sr. (Fall 1:53)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Joshua Rydberg of Pierre T.F. Riggs

2nd Place – Jacob Krenz of Aberdeen Central

3rd Place – Canyon Burkard of Chamberlain

4th Place – Bryan Ramirez of Huron

5th Place – Carson Podhradsky of Mitchell

6th Place – Landon Novy of Milbank

1st Place Match

Joshua Rydberg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 36-6, Sr. over Jacob Krenz (Aberdeen Central) 37-10, Sr. (Dec 10-8)

3rd Place Match

Canyon Burkard (Chamberlain ) 35-6, Jr. over Bryan Ramirez (Huron) 26-18, Jr. (Fall 0:27)

5th Place Match

Carson Podhradsky (Mitchell) 22-27, Sr. over Landon Novy (Milbank) 21-17, Jr. (Fall 1:31)

REGION 4A

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Korbin Bunch of Sturgis Brown

2nd Place – Shea Richter of Rapid City Stevens

3rd Place – Pierce Hurd of Rapid City Central

4th Place – Logan Tyndall of Belle Fourche

5th Place – Korbyn Coots of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood

6th Place – Michael Zoller of Spearfish

1st Place Match

Korbin Bunch (Sturgis Brown) 26-5, Sr. over Shea Richter (Rapid City Stevens) 34-14, Fr. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match

Pierce Hurd (Rapid City Central) 39-5, 8th. over Logan Tyndall (Belle Fourche) 29-14, Jr. (Dec 10-6)

5th Place Match

Korbyn Coots (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 10-12, So. over Michael Zoller (Spearfish) 7-26, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:36 (16-0))

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Teryn Zebroski of Sturgis Brown

2nd Place – Brayden Collins of Rapid City Stevens

3rd Place – Ryan Tschetter of Rapid City Central

4th Place – Toarin Humble of Belle Fourche

5th Place – Derek Merrival of Lakota Tech

6th Place – Carson Mitchell of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood

1st Place Match

Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) 37-6, Jr. over Brayden Collins (Rapid City Stevens) 29-16, So. (Fall 3:33)

3rd Place Match

Ryan Tschetter (Rapid City Central) 27-17, So. over Toarin Humble (Belle Fourche) 17-16, Jr. (Fall 1:35)

5th Place Match

Derek Merrival (Lakota Tech) 17-27, So. over Carson Mitchell (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 14-17, Sr. (M. For.)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Corbin Zent of Rapid City Stevens

2nd Place – Tegan Zebroski of Sturgis Brown

3rd Place – John Jeffery of Spearfish

4th Place – Riley Schmidt of Rapid City Central

5th Place – Alexander Norlin of Belle Fourche

6th Place – Alejandro Martinez of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood

1st Place Match

Corbin Zent (Rapid City Stevens) 40-12, Jr. over Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) 41-8, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

John Jeffery (Spearfish) 40-10, Jr. over Riley Schmidt (Rapid City Central) 24-18, Sr. (Fall 2:21)

5th Place Match

Alexander Norlin (Belle Fourche) 10-20, Fr. over Alejandro Martinez (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 20-16, Fr. (M. For.)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dee Daniels of Sturgis Brown

2nd Place – Logan Brown of Rapid City Central

3rd Place – Jacob Williams of Rapid City Stevens

4th Place – Parker Graveman of Spearfish

5th Place – Ian Fleming of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood

6th Place – Riggin Lutter of Belle Fourche

1st Place Match

Dee Daniels (Sturgis Brown) 30-12, Jr. over Logan Brown (Rapid City Central) 24-13, Jr. (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match

Jacob Williams (Rapid City Stevens) 27-20, So. over Parker Graveman (Spearfish) 32-18, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Ian Fleming (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 9-18, So. over Riggin Lutter (Belle Fourche) 4-21, Fr. (Fall 0:16)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Joe Juenger of Rapid City Stevens

2nd Place – Beau Peters of Sturgis Brown

3rd Place – Luther Morrison of Rapid City Central

4th Place – Dago Rodriguez of Spearfish

5th Place – Braden Huffman of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood

6th Place – Jory Olson of Belle Fourche

1st Place Match

Joe Juenger (Rapid City Stevens) 31-15, So. over Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown) 33-16, Jr. (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match

Luther Morrison (Rapid City Central) 24-28, Fr. over Dago Rodriguez (Spearfish) 9-28, Sr. (Fall 2:03)

5th Place Match

Braden Huffman (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 5-7, So. over Jory Olson (Belle Fourche) 6-20, 8th. (Fall 2:42)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Thayne Elshere of Sturgis Brown

2nd Place – Riley Dighton of Belle Fourche

3rd Place – Zaniyan Iron Eyes of Lakota Tech

4th Place – Brayden Voorhees of Rapid City Stevens

5th Place – Kaden Gonzales of Spearfish

6th Place – Tate Winter of Rapid City Central

1st Place Match

Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown) 29-9, Sr. over Riley Dighton (Belle Fourche) 30-9, Fr. (Fall 3:51)

3rd Place Match

Zaniyan Iron Eyes (Lakota Tech) 38-12, So. over Brayden Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) 14-22, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match

Kaden Gonzales (Spearfish) 7-26, Fr. over Tate Winter (Rapid City Central) 12-32, Fr. (Inj. 4:46)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kalvin Ketelsen of Sturgis Brown

2nd Place – Dillian Wornkey of Rapid City Stevens

3rd Place – Aiden Kracht of Spearfish

4th Place – Jacoby Parker of Rapid City Central

5th Place – Semni Big Crow of Pine Ridge

6th Place – Owyn Schreder of Belle Fourche

1st Place Match

Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis Brown) 32-10, So. over Dillian Wornkey (Rapid City Stevens) 20-17, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:05 (20-4))

3rd Place Match

Aiden Kracht (Spearfish) 19-8, So. over Jacoby Parker (Rapid City Central) 23-26, So. (MD 14-1)

5th Place Match

Semni Big Crow (Pine Ridge) 21-5, Sr. over Owyn Schreder (Belle Fourche) 19-17, So. (Fall 2:40)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Corter Doney of Rapid City Stevens

2nd Place – Kale Crowser of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood

3rd Place – Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche

4th Place – Dawson Inhofer of Sturgis Brown

5th Place – Richard Trujillo of Rapid City Central

6th Place – Dominick Mills of Spearfish

1st Place Match

Corter Doney (Rapid City Stevens) 39-7, Sr. over Kale Crowser (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 27-5, So. (MD 9-1)

3rd Place Match

Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 29-7, Sr. over Dawson Inhofer (Sturgis Brown) 24-19, So. (Dec 4-0)

5th Place Match

Richard Trujillo (Rapid City Central) 10-13, So. over Dominick Mills (Spearfish) 16-28, So. (Dec 4-1)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Zack Soderlin of Rapid City Central

2nd Place – Graydon Bakke of Rapid City Stevens

3rd Place – Zhoel Irion of Sturgis Brown

4th Place – Jacob Ellingson of Spearfish

5th Place – Aiden Russell of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood

6th Place – wicapeh whirlwindhorsepullium of Little Wound

1st Place Match

Zack Soderlin (Rapid City Central) 21-3, Jr. over Graydon Bakke (Rapid City Stevens) 22-21, Sr. (Dec 7-5)

3rd Place Match

Zhoel Irion (Sturgis Brown) 27-10, 8th. over Jacob Ellingson (Spearfish) 29-21, So. (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match

Aiden Russell (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 21-12, So. over wicapeh whirlwindhorsepullium (Little Wound) 8-27, Fr. (Fall 0:21)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Preston Ray of Sturgis Brown

2nd Place – Mason Schlup of Spearfish

3rd Place – Casen Tibbetts of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood

4th Place – Brody Knapp of Rapid City Central

5th Place – Landon Mitsos of Rapid City Stevens

6th Place – Andrew Tonsager of Belle Fourche

1st Place Match

Preston Ray (Sturgis Brown) 27-12, Jr. over Mason Schlup (Spearfish) 21-18, Sr. (Dec 11-5)

3rd Place Match

Casen Tibbetts (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 19-9, So. over Brody Knapp (Rapid City Central) 17-29, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

Landon Mitsos (Rapid City Stevens) 18-18, Jr. over Andrew Tonsager (Belle Fourche) 12-23, Sr. (Fall 2:07)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Reese Jacobs of Sturgis Brown

2nd Place – Tanner VanScoy of Rapid City Stevens

3rd Place – Kolt Fox of Lakota Tech

4th Place – Morgan Sandal of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood

5th Place – Lucas Green of Belle Fourche

6th Place – Jesse Hagen of Pine Ridge

1st Place Match

Reese Jacobs (Sturgis Brown) 45-0, Sr. over Tanner VanScoy (Rapid City Stevens) 33-16, Sr. (Fall 1:03)

3rd Place Match

Kolt Fox (Lakota Tech) 38-15, So. over Morgan Sandal (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 22-16, Sr. (Dec 7-5)

5th Place Match

Lucas Green (Belle Fourche) 19-24, Sr. over Jesse Hagen (Pine Ridge) 14-13, So. (Fall 2:35)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Aiden Werlinger of Sturgis Brown

2nd Place – Jaxon Morrison of Rapid City Central

3rd Place – Ayden Kellogg of Rapid City Stevens

4th Place – Sylvan Kent of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood

5th Place – Gunnar Geib of Belle Fourche

6th Place – tayvion Rooks of Little Wound

1st Place Match

Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis Brown) 34-3, Jr. over Jaxon Morrison (Rapid City Central) 25-8, Sr. (Dec 8-1)

3rd Place Match

Ayden Kellogg (Rapid City Stevens) 32-18, So. over Sylvan Kent (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 12-14, So. (Fall 0:44)

5th Place Match

Gunnar Geib (Belle Fourche) 17-21, Sr. over tayvion Rooks (Little Wound) 8-23, Jr. (Fall 1:38)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Zak Juelfs of Sturgis Brown

2nd Place – Asher Peil of Spearfish

3rd Place – Tate Crosswait of Rapid City Stevens

4th Place – Lucas Tonsager of Belle Fourche

5th Place – Jake Canaday of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood

6th Place – Alex Wells of Rapid City Central

1st Place Match

Zak Juelfs (Sturgis Brown) 37-7, Jr. over Asher Peil (Spearfish) 27-20, Fr. (Fall 1:13)

3rd Place Match

Tate Crosswait (Rapid City Stevens) 13-13, Jr. over Lucas Tonsager (Belle Fourche) 20-18, 8th. (Fall 2:32)

5th Place Match

Jake Canaday (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 8-15, Jr. over Alex Wells (Rapid City Central) 10-32, Jr. (Fall 1:50)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kaiden Strong of Rapid City Stevens

2nd Place – Dakarai Osborne of Sturgis Brown

3rd Place – Lucas Giersberg of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood

4th Place – Kane Wirkus of Rapid City Central

5th Place – Bradley Dupris, Jr. of Pine Ridge

6th Place – Alex Cudmore of Spearfish

1st Place Match

Kaiden Strong (Rapid City Stevens) 20-13, Jr. over Dakarai Osborne (Sturgis Brown) 23-19, Jr. (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match

Lucas Giersberg (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 17-15, So. over Kane Wirkus (Rapid City Central) 11-19, Jr. (Fall 0:34)

5th Place Match