YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Eight teams are making their way to Yankton ahead of Tuesday’s beginning to the class ‘A’ Legion baseball state tournament.

The field is set for the 2023 class ‘A’ state tournament. Sioux Falls East is the top-seed this season, following a 20-5 regular season campaign.

Post 15 East started the month of July strong and continued that into the postseason. East is 16-2 since the calendar turned to July and coach Dan Hughes told KELOLAND Sports that his team was playing with confidence, prior to the postseason.

“We can compete with the best of them. We’re playing really good baseball right now. I think we’re one of the top teams around and if we continue to play like that, I like our chances moving forward,” Hughes said.

Sioux Falls East carries a seven game win streak into the state tournament, where they’ll meet Harrisburg Maroon.

That game is set to kick-off the tournament at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Harrisburg Gold and Aberdeen will finish the early session at 12:30 p.m.

The evening session begins at 5 p.m. when Brookings meets Rapid City Post 22. It’ll conclude with the host team, Yankton playing Renner.

While Post 15 East may be considered the favorite as the top seed, there’s no doubt that this year’s tournament could see some surprises and Brookings is hoping to be one of those teams.

Post 74 has won six of their last ten, outscoring their opponents 77-34.

“Obviously our talent is there hitting and if we bring our pitching, our defense backs it up. We’ve been really strong all year on the defensive side with minimal errors. As long as we keep the bats rolling, keep the ball down and limit the strikeouts, I think we’ll be good,” Brookings player Justin Cofell said.

Brookings went 1-2 in last year’s tournament, while Rapid City Post 22 went on to win their 44th state championship.