SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘A’ Legion Baseball regular season has come to an end, which means the postseason begins in just three days.

Here is a look at the pairings for this year’s Class ‘A’ Legion Baseball playoffs. The playoffs are set to begin on Friday, July 22.

The seedings are based on the seed points earned by every team. Rapid City Post 22 is this year’s state tournament host, which means they have an automatic bid into this year’s tournament.

Brookings finished the season as the top seed in Class ‘A’ Legion Baseball. The next five teams finished within two seed points of them. That includes Post 22, Mitchell, Brandon Valley, Sioux Falls East and Rapid City Post 320.

Harrisburg and Renner earned the other two spots in the top eight, which means they’ll be host teams in the first round of the playoffs.

CLASS ‘A’ JUNIOR LEGION

Class ‘A’ Junior Legion Playoff Pairings

Sioux Falls East is the top seed in the Junior Legion playoffs. Rapid City Post 22 Bullets, Watertown, Rapid City Post 22 Expos, Renner, Brookings and Brandon Valley round out the top seven seeds, which will host in the playoffs.

KELOLAND News will have coverage of the senior legion playoffs both on-air and online. The playoffs begin on Friday, July 22 and conclude on Saturday, July 23.