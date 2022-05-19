SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The postseason has returned for class ‘A’ high school baseball. The regionals will be played on Saturday, May 21 with four teams advancing to the state tournament.

Courtesy: SD High School Baseball Association

Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Brandon Valley, Mitchell and Brookings are the four host teams this weekend.

Roosevelt is the top seed and they will play at Augustana University. They’ll meet the winner of #8 Pierre and #9 Yankton.

Brandon Valley will host Rapid City Central, Sioux Falls Lincoln and Rapid City Stevens at Aspen Park in Brandon.

The third seed in the tournament is Brookings. They’ll play host to Huron, Sioux Falls Washington and O’Gorman at Bob Sheldon Field in Brookings.

KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage from Brookings as it will be the Game of the Week. The 2:00 p.m. state qualifying game will stream on KELOLAND.com.

The final region is set to be played at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. The Kernels will host Sioux Falls Jefferson, Harrisburg and Sturgis.

The winner of each regional will advance to the state tournament, which will be played on Saturday, May 28 at Sioux Falls Stadium.