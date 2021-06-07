Class ‘A’ Girls State Golf Tournament Day One results

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Day one of the class ‘A’ girls state golf tournament was held in Spearfish on Monday, June 7.
Day one has come to a close and the full results are below:
TEAM SCORES – DAY ONE
|1
|Sioux Falls Christian
|+64
|2
|Sisseton
|+87
|3
|Winner
|+105
|4
|Madison
|+113
|5
|Vermillion
|+116
|6
|St. Thomas More
|+117
|7
|West Central
|+119
|8
|Hot Springs
|+120
|9
|Dell Rapids
|+130
|10
|Chamberlain
|+145
|11
|Elk-Point Jefferson
|+152
|12
|Mobridge-Pollock
|+155
|13
|Custer
|+225
INDIVIDUAL SCORES – DAY ONE