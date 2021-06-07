Class ‘A’ Girls State Golf Tournament Day One results

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Day one of the class ‘A’ girls state golf tournament was held in Spearfish on Monday, June 7.

Day one has come to a close and the full results are below:

TEAM SCORES – DAY ONE

1Sioux Falls Christian+64
2Sisseton+87
3Winner+105
4Madison+113
5Vermillion+116
6St. Thomas More+117
7West Central+119
8Hot Springs+120
9Dell Rapids+130
10Chamberlain+145
11Elk-Point Jefferson+152
12Mobridge-Pollock+155
13Custer+225

INDIVIDUAL SCORES – DAY ONE

