Class ‘A’ Girls State Golf Tournament Day One results

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Day one of the class ‘A’ girls state golf tournament was held in Spearfish on Monday, June 7.

Day one has come to a close and the full results are below:

TEAM SCORES – DAY ONE

1 Sioux Falls Christian +64 2 Sisseton +87 3 Winner +105 4 Madison +113 5 Vermillion +116 6 St. Thomas More +117 7 West Central +119 8 Hot Springs +120 9 Dell Rapids +130 10 Chamberlain +145 11 Elk-Point Jefferson +152 12 Mobridge-Pollock +155 13 Custer +225

INDIVIDUAL SCORES – DAY ONE