RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘A’ portion of the State Wrestling Tournament began on Thursday, February 23 in Rapid City.

The first round of the tournament began on Thursday morning, for both class ‘A’ and ‘B’ boys, as well as the girls.

This story will update throughout the day with new results as they become available.

Here is a look at the class ‘A’ results for Thursday:

ROUND 1

A-106

Champ. Round 1 – Brendon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 35-4 won by fall over Wyatt Pickard (Madison) 28-13 (Fall 1:39)

Champ. Round 1 – Owen Fischer (Milbank) 30-9 won by fall over Grant Larson (Lennox) 30-10 (Fall 1:55)

Champ. Round 1 – Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 29-7 won by decision over Kayden Tchida (Sisseton) 30-16 (Dec 5-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Korbin Bunch (Sturgis Brown) 27-5 won by tech fall over Damian Janish (Yankton) 19-23 (TF-1.5 4:00 (17-0))

Champ. Round 1 – Aidan Wells (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 46-4 won by fall over Logan Tyndall (Belle Fourche) 29-15 (Fall 3:44)

Champ. Round 1 – Shea Richter (Rapid City Stevens) 35-14 won by decision over Griffin Felder (Harrisburg) 22-12 (Dec 7-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Pierce Hurd (Rapid City Central) 40-5 won by decision over Jacob Mason (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 28-22 (Dec 6-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Lohr (Watertown) 41-4 won by fall over Will Allen (Aberdeen Central) 17-20 (Fall 3:03)

A-113

Champ. Round 1 – Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 32-3 won by tech fall over Ryan Tschetter (Rapid City Central) 27-18 (TF-1.5 5:58 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 – Porter Lozenski (Aberdeen Central) 23-15 won by decision over Leo Stroup (Watertown) 27-18 (Dec 8-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 33-8 won by fall over Jacob Milliron (Brookings) 7-12 (Fall 0:43)

Champ. Round 1 – Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) 38-6 won by fall over Toarin Humble (Belle Fourche) 17-17 (Fall 1:27)

Champ. Round 1 – Karson Vessells (West Central) 37-2 won by fall over Dexton Miller (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 22-19 (Fall 1:16)

Champ. Round 1 – Brayden Collins (Rapid City Stevens) 30-16 won by fall over Cameron Curry (Dakota Valley) 8-13 (Fall 1:24)

Champ. Round 1 – Hudson Cisar (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 30-13 won by decision over Cruze Allhiser (Mitchell) 25-17 (Dec 8-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Alex Oedekoven (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 29-5 won by tech fall over Blake Steiner (Sisseton) 22-18 (TF-1.5 3:36 (16-0))

A-120

Champ. Round 1 – Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 45-0 won by fall over Levi Anderson (West Central) 26-16 (Fall 3:48)

Champ. Round 1 – Landon Walker (Brandon Valley) 17-7 won by decision over Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 25-11 (Dec 5-4)

Champ. Round 1 – John Jeffery (Spearfish) 41-10 won by fall over Riley Schmidt (Rapid City Central) 24-19 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 1 – Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) 42-8 won by decision over Carson Wolf (Madison) 26-15 (Dec 11-6)

Champ. Round 1 – Ian Metz (Sisseton) 14-1 won by fall over Turner Gordon (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 29-17 (Fall 2:37)

Champ. Round 1 – Graham Wilde (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 33-13 won by decision over Riley Williams (Sioux Falls Washington) 24-19 (Dec 3-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Lincoln Schoenhard (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 32-19 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Ridley Waldo (Aberdeen Central) 29-16 (UTB 1-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Corbin Zent (Rapid City Stevens) 41-12 won by fall over Brady Meyer (Huron) 16-26 (Fall 3:11)

A-126

Champ. Round 1 – Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 47-3 won by tech fall over Jacob Williams (Rapid City Stevens) 27-21 (TF-1.5 4:32 (19-3))

Champ. Round 1 – Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 38-12 won by injury default over Logan Brown (Rapid City Central) 24-14 (Inj. 1:12)

Champ. Round 1 – Zander Nielsen (Brandon Valley) 23-6 won by decision over Ramsey Williams (Lennox) 34-20 (Dec 6-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Weston Everson (Watertown) 42-7 won by decision over Parker Graveman (Spearfish) 32-19 (Dec 3-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) 42-4 won by fall over Orlando Whiting (West Central) 31-18 (Fall 4:34)

Champ. Round 1 – Dee Daniels (Sturgis Brown) 31-12 won by decision over Lincoln Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-23 (Dec 6-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 30-6 won by fall over Reed Gray (Sisseton) 5-3 (Fall 3:32)

Champ. Round 1 – Nolan Miles (Brookings) 24-5 won by major decision over Penn Long (Mitchell) 14-23 (MD 14-5)

A-132

Champ. Round 1 – Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 39-1 won by tech fall over Hudson Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 21-22 (TF-1.5 4:39 (23-8))

Champ. Round 1 – Tate Huff (Aberdeen Central) 35-16 won by major decision over Lincoln Peters (Harrisburg) 15-15 (MD 11-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Holden Hight (O`Gorman) 29-20 won by fall over Joe Juenger (Rapid City Stevens) 31-16 (Fall 2:32)

Champ. Round 1 – Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown) 34-16 won by fall over Dago Rodriguez (Spearfish) 9-29 (Fall 2:48)

Champ. Round 1 – Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 37-10 won by decision over Eliot Ellenbecker (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 19-13 (Dec 7-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Jackson Tschetter (Tea Area) 22-9 won by fall over Jacob Johnson (Milbank) 15-22 (Fall 3:06)

Champ. Round 1 – Braden Le (Watertown) 33-12 won by major decision over Dylan Sloan (Yankton) 25-14 (MD 19-8)

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Hodges (Madison) 33-5 won by fall over Luther Morrison (Rapid City Central) 24-29 (Fall 2:54)

A-138

Champ. Round 1 – Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 37-0 won by fall over Derek Hanson (Watertown) 24-19 (Fall 0:39)

Champ. Round 1 – Brody Aesoph (Aberdeen Central) 22-16 won by decision over Dylan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 23-12 (Dec 6-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Ayden Dooley (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 39-9 won by decision over Zaniyan Iron Eyes (Lakota Tech) 38-13 (Dec 9-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Michael Roob (Vermillion) 31-8 won by decision over Connor Siemonsma (West Central) 36-15 (Dec 8-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown) 30-9 won by fall over Brayden Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) 14-23 (Fall 3:00)

Champ. Round 1 – Riley Dighton (Belle Fourche) 31-9 won by fall over Tripp Schrempp (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) 17-20 (Fall 2:39)

Champ. Round 1 – Dawson Wallen (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 36-15 won by major decision over Parker Wilson (Tea Area) 39-18 (MD 11-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Tristan Spencer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 36-4 won by fall over Quinn Long (Chamberlain ) 20-18 (Fall 1:53)

A-145

Champ. Round 1 – Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 36-1 won by fall over Brayden Christensen (Milbank) 17-11 (Fall 4:32)

Champ. Round 1 – Chase Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-11 won by decision over Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis Brown) 32-11 (Dec 11-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Chandler Carda (West Central) 31-4 won by fall over Aiden Kracht (Spearfish) 19-9 (Fall 1:17)

Champ. Round 1 – Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 34-5 won by fall over Padraig Fulton (Vermillion) 14-19 (Fall 4:53)

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 33-6 won by fall over Jacoby Parker (Rapid City Central) 23-27 (Fall 3:18)

Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 36-7 won by fall over Sterne Pankratz (O`Gorman) 15-13 (Fall 2:38)

Champ. Round 1 – Teegen Stauffacher (Harrisburg) 26-9 won by major decision over Semni Big Crow (Pine Ridge) 19-4 (MD 12-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Moses Gross (Huron) 38-3 won by fall over Markus Pitkin (Watertown) 18-12 (Fall 1:04)

A-152

Champ. Round 1 – Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 39-3 won by tech fall over Keaton Vessells (West Central) 34-14 (TF-1.5 4:14 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 – Nolan Jessen (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 34-15 won by decision over Bryce Reuer (Chamberlain ) 28-15 (Dec 7-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Kale Crowser (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 28-5 won by fall over Elias Biegler (Aberdeen Central) 25-19 (Fall 4:00)

Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Chamberlin (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 21-7 won by fall over Dawson Inhofer (Sturgis Brown) 24-20 (Fall 2:47)

Champ. Round 1 – Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 37-7 won by fall over Robert Watkins (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 25-16 (Fall 1:34)

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Eimers (Tea Area) 30-15 won by injury default over Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 29-8 (Inj. 2:44)

Champ. Round 1 – Levi Veskrna (Brandon Valley) 21-11 won by decision over Ian Johnson (Watertown) 32-16 (Dec 8-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Corter Doney (Rapid City Stevens) 40-7 won by fall over Caleb Emerson (Vermillion) 19-21 (Fall 1:18)

A-160

Champ. Round 1 – Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 40-2 won by fall over Reese Rabe (Milbank) 11-19 (Fall 1:59)

Champ. Round 1 – Graydon Bakke (Rapid City Stevens) 23-21 won by decision over Logan Opitz (Aberdeen Central) 26-16 (Dec 5-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 18-4 won by fall over Zhoel Irion (Sturgis Brown) 27-11 (Fall 4:51)

Champ. Round 1 – Justin Zirpel (West Central) 38-6 won by major decision over Jacob Ellingson (Spearfish) 29-22 (MD 13-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Zack Soderlin (Rapid City Central) 22-3 won by decision over Joey Fitzpatrick (Brookings) 25-17 (Dec 9-6)

Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 16-5 won by fall over Zander Eidem (Sioux Falls Washington) 19-24 (Fall 1:16)

Champ. Round 1 – Cole Ochsner (Huron) 25-13 won in sudden victory – 1 over Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 28-12 (SV-1 6-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 35-7 won by fall over Dawson Eimers (Tea Area) 30-15 (Fall 1:43)

A-170

Champ. Round 1 – Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 30-0 won by tech fall over Brody Knapp (Rapid City Central) 17-30 (TF-1.5 5:24 (16-1))

Champ. Round 1 – Israel Caldron (Brookings) 23-7 won by major decision over Aidan Kenable (O`Gorman) 28-19 (MD 14-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Jax Kettwig (Watertown) 30-16 won by fall over Joseph Tunge (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 17-20 (Fall 2:42)

Champ. Round 1 – Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 31-9 won by fall over Mason Schlup (Spearfish) 21-19 (Fall 2:59)

Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 40-2 won by fall over Ty Graesser (Chamberlain ) 15-21 (Fall 0:32)

Champ. Round 1 – Lane Knutson (Sioux Falls Washington) 32-11 won by decision over Casen Tibbetts (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 19-10 (Dec 6-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 31-10 won by decision over Preston Ray (Sturgis Brown) 27-13 (Dec 7-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 42-5 won by fall over Ayden Gisi (Aberdeen Central) 20-19 (Fall 1:35)

A-182

Champ. Round 1 – Reese Jacobs (Sturgis Brown) 46-0 won by fall over Morgan Sandal (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 22-17 (Fall 1:46)

Champ. Round 1 – Jackson Maag (Watertown) 33-17 won by fall over Kolt Fox (Lakota Tech) 38-16 (Fall 0:54)

Champ. Round 1 – Chet Carda (West Central) 32-7 won by fall over Brandon Simunek (Harrisburg) 26-15 (Fall 1:26)

Champ. Round 1 – Tanner VanScoy (Rapid City Stevens) 34-16 won by fall over Quinn Carr (Dell Rapids) 29-15 (Fall 3:09)

Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 17-1 won by decision over Kishmar Eberline (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 32-20 (Dec 7-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Shultz (Sisseton) 29-9 won by decision over Swade Reis (Chamberlain ) 25-19 (Dec 6-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Cole Dunlavy (Aberdeen Central) 27-12 won by decision over Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley) 19-13 (Dec 10-7)

Champ. Round 1 – Chance Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 40-4 won by fall over Rollie French (Vermillion) 24-7 (Fall 3:37)

A-195

Champ. Round 1 – Jack Detert (Harrisburg) 32-2 won by fall over Gabe Gebhard (West Central) 32-18 (Fall 1:22)

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Loehr (Brookings) 29-10 won by decision over Samson Flakus (Aberdeen Central) 25-18 (Dec 7-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Jaxon Morrison (Rapid City Central) 26-8 won by fall over Sylvan Kent (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 12-15 (Fall 1:22)

Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 37-8 won by major decision over Connor Degen (Mitchell) 18-21 (MD 15-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 35-6 won by fall over Chase DeBoer (Tea Area) 17-24 (Fall 0:58)

Champ. Round 1 – Landon Schurch (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 37-10 won by fall over Peyton Eustace (Yankton) 17-20 (Fall 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 – Ayden Kellogg (Rapid City Stevens) 33-18 won by fall over Noah Bailous (Brandon Valley) 25-15 (Fall 2:48)

Champ. Round 1 – Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis Brown) 35-3 won by fall over Jesse Schneck (Milbank) 22-13 (Fall 0:57)

A-220

Champ. Round 1 – Noah Hutmacher (Chamberlain ) 35-1 won by fall over Tate Crosswait (Rapid City Stevens) 13-14 (Fall 0:43)

Champ. Round 1 – James Olson (Brookings) 26-9 won by decision over Bryce Beitelspacher (Aberdeen Central) 29-14 (Dec 9-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Elijah Boutchee (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 32-11 won by fall over Keegan DeYoung (Tea Area) 19-20 (Fall 1:19)

Champ. Round 1 – Rocky Wiedman (Todd County) 34-6 won by major decision over David Vazquez (O`Gorman) 25-19 (MD 13-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Zak Juelfs (Sturgis Brown) 38-7 won by fall over Lucas Tonsager (Belle Fourche) 20-19 (Fall 3:10)

Champ. Round 1 – Aiden Schroeder (Harrisburg) 28-12 won by fall over Edly Amaro (Yankton) 18-19 (Fall 3:40)

Champ. Round 1 – Matthew Peters (Watertown) 30-14 won by decision over Aaron Larson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 30-12 (Dec 8-7)

Champ. Round 1 – Abraham Myers (Sioux Falls Washington) 43-2 won by fall over Asher Peil (Spearfish) 27-21 (Fall 0:48)

A-285