SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The class ‘A’ region playoff pairings have been announced on Wednesday.

16 teams have advanced to the playoffs, which are set to be played on Saturday, May 20.

Pierre, Yankton, Harrisburg and Washington are the four top seeds. They’ll host the first two rounds of the region playoffs.

The four teams that advance past regions, will play in the class ‘A’ state semifinals on Saturday, May 27 in Sioux Falls.

