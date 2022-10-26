SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota high school volleyball regular season came to a close for both class ‘A’ and ‘B’ on Tuesday, October 25.
The conclusion of the season means the playoffs are right around the corner.
The play-in games begin on October 31, with the first round set for the next day.
|Playoff Round
|Date
|Play In Round
|Monday, October 31
|First Round
|Tuesday, November 1
|SoDak 16
|Tuesday, November 8
|State Tournament
|November 17-19
The class ‘AA’ SoDak 16 is set for Thursday, November 10.
Here is a look at the region playoff brackets for the eight regions in both class ‘A’ and ‘B’.
REGION 1A
REGION 2A
REGION 3A
REGION 4A
REGION 5A
REGION 6A
REGION 7A
REGION 8A
REGION 1B
REGION 2B
REGION 3B
REGION 4B
REGION 5B
REGION 6B
REGION 7B
REGION 8B