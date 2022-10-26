SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota high school volleyball regular season came to a close for both class ‘A’ and ‘B’ on Tuesday, October 25.

The conclusion of the season means the playoffs are right around the corner.

The play-in games begin on October 31, with the first round set for the next day.

Playoff Round Date Play In Round Monday, October 31 First Round Tuesday, November 1 SoDak 16 Tuesday, November 8 State Tournament November 17-19 Playoff Dates for Class A & B

The class ‘AA’ SoDak 16 is set for Thursday, November 10.

Here is a look at the region playoff brackets for the eight regions in both class ‘A’ and ‘B’.

REGION 1A

REGION 2A

REGION 3A

REGION 4A

REGION 5A

REGION 6A

REGION 7A

REGION 8A

REGION 1B

REGION 2B

REGION 3B

REGION 4B

REGION 5B

REGION 6B

REGION 7B

REGION 8B