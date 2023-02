RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The class ‘A’ and ‘B’ boys state wrestling tournaments continued on Friday in Rapid City.

The championship/placing match results will be posted later. Here is a look at the results from earlier in the day:

SEMIFINALS

B-106

Semifinal – Brady Risetter (Redfield) 35-0 won by tech fall over Tyler Trant (Custer) 44-11 (TF-1.5 5:13 (15-0))

Semifinal – Carter Kendrick (Philip Area) 14-1 won by fall over Brody Randall (Hamlin/Castlewood) 32-11 (Fall 3:19)

B-113

Semifinal – Tray Weiss (Custer) 52-3 won by decision over Talon Ping (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 39-6 (Dec 6-1)

Semifinal – Cole Hendrixson (Tri-Valley) 38-5 won by decision over Jacksen Carter (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 44-7 (Dec 10-4)

B-120

Semifinal – Karstyn Lhotak (Wagner) 47-3 won in sudden victory – 1 over Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 43-6 (SV-1 3-1)

Semifinal – Gavin Braun (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 36-6 won by decision over Conner Giedd (Howard) 40-7 (Dec 3-0)

B-126

Semifinal – Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 34-1 won by decision over Teague Granum (Canton) 21-4 (Dec 5-3)

Semifinal – Kellan Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 43-5 won by fall over Karson Keiser (Winner Area) 51-9 (Fall 1:49)

B-132

Semifinal – Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 42-0 won by decision over Ashton Keller (Canton) 32-2 (Dec 9-4)

Semifinal – Haeden Jorgenson (Webster Area) 37-6 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Iden Myers (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 39-8 (UTB 3-1)

B-138

Semifinal – Christian Ehresmann (Groton Area) 36-3 won by decision over Kale Ask (Canton) 31-3 (Dec 7-2)

Semifinal – Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 37-3 won by decision over Jhett Breen (Wagner) 44-4 (Dec 8-6)

B-145

Semifinal – Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-4 won by decision over Dylan Zell (Kingsbury County) 36-8 (Dec 7-0)

Semifinal – Ayson Rice (Canton) 47-3 won by decision over Drew Gerlach (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 31-9 (Dec 7-0)

B-152

Semifinal – Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 50-0 won by decision over Mason Whitley (Redfield) 44-7 (Dec 8-1)

Semifinal – Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 38-5 won by decision over Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 27-3 (Dec 4-1)

B-160

Semifinal – Riley Orel (Winner Area) 54-2 won by decision over Tance Wagner (Lyman) 46-8 (Dec 7-1)

Semifinal – Jonathan Lewis (Custer) 35-6 won by decision over Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 41-2 (Dec 5-3)

B-170

Semifinal – Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 25-1 won by major decision over Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 34-7 (MD 15-2)

Semifinal – Parker Noem (Custer) 38-8 won in tie breaker – 1 over Gunnar Stephens (Burke/Gregory) 38-4 (TB-1 3-1)

B-182

Semifinal – Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 32-2 won by decision over Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 35-9 (Dec 11-4)

Semifinal – Josh Merkle (Canton) 47-4 won in sudden victory – 1 over Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Avon) 35-4 (SV-1 4-2)

B-195

Semifinal – Tanner Meyers (Canton) 43-0 won by decision over Charlie Patten (Parker) 36-5 (Dec 7-3)

Semifinal – Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 41-5 won by fall over Jayden Kahler (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 13-2 (Fall 4:26)

B-220

Semifinal – Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 22-4 won by injury default over Levi Wieman (Parker) 43-5 (Inj. 0:00)

Semifinal – Aiden Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 36-7 won by decision over Preston Cavalier (Warner/Northwestern) 37-8 (Dec 4-3)

B-285

Semifinal – Traun Cook (Canton) 42-1 won by major decision over Lucas Rowland (Ipswich/Bowdle) 31-6 (MD 11-2)

Semifinal – Grady Fey (Redfield) 42-1 won by fall over Austin Hoiten (McCook Central/Montrose) 35-4 (Fall 0:37)

A-106

Semifinal – Brendon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 37-4 won by fall over Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 31-8 (Fall 5:30)

Semifinal – Gage Lohr (Watertown) 43-4 won by decision over Aidan Wells (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 48-5 (Dec 5-0)

A-113

Semifinal – Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 34-3 won by fall over Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) 39-8 (Fall 2:48)

Semifinal – Alex Oedekoven (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 31-5 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Karson Vessells (West Central) 39-3 (UTB 2-2)

A-120

Semifinal – Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 47-0 won by tech fall over Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) 44-9 (TF-1.5 4:58 (20-5))

Semifinal – Corbin Zent (Rapid City Stevens) 43-12 won by decision over Graham Wilde (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 34-15 (Dec 2-0)

A-126

Semifinal – Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 49-3 won by decision over Zander Nielsen (Brandon Valley) 25-7 (Dec 11-4)

Semifinal – Nolan Miles (Brookings) 26-5 won by decision over Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) 43-6 (Dec 7-4)

A-132

Semifinal – Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 41-1 won by major decision over Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown) 35-18 (MD 11-3)

Semifinal – Braden Le (Watertown) 35-12 won by decision over Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 39-11 (Dec 4-2)

A-138

Semifinal – Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 39-0 won by fall over Michael Roob (Vermillion) 33-9 (Fall 1:00)

Semifinal – Tristan Spencer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 38-4 won by tech fall over Riley Dighton (Belle Fourche) 32-11 (TF-1.5 4:12 (18-2))

A-145

Semifinal – Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 38-1 won by decision over Chandler Carda (West Central) 32-6 (Dec 6-1)

Semifinal – Moses Gross (Huron) 40-3 won by major decision over Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 35-7 (MD 11-3)

A-152

Semifinal – Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 41-3 won by decision over Kale Crowser (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 30-6 (Dec 9-2)

Semifinal – Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 39-7 won by fall over Corter Doney (Rapid City Stevens) 41-9 (Fall 3:03)

A-160

Semifinal – Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 42-2 won by fall over Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 20-5 (Fall 5:36)

Semifinal – Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 37-7 won by decision over Zack Soderlin (Rapid City Central) 23-5 (Dec 7-4)

A-170

Semifinal – Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 33-9 won by decision over Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 32-1 (Dec 5-1)

Semifinal – Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 44-5 won by decision over Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 42-3 (Dec 4-3)

A-182

Semifinal – Reese Jacobs (Sturgis Brown) 48-0 won by major decision over Chet Carda (West Central) 34-8 (MD 16-4)

Semifinal – Chance Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 42-4 won by decision over Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 19-2 (Dec 6-5)

A-195

Semifinal – Jack Detert (Harrisburg) 34-2 won by decision over Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 39-9 (Dec 6-2)

Semifinal – Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis Brown) 37-3 won by decision over Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 37-7 (Dec 6-3)

A-220

Semifinal – Noah Hutmacher (Chamberlain ) 37-1 won by fall over Rocky Wiedman (Todd County) 35-8 (Fall 2:47)

Semifinal – Zak Juelfs (Sturgis Brown) 40-7 won by fall over Matthew Peters (Watertown) 32-15 (Fall 4:15)

A-285

Semifinal – Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 27-0 won by fall over Jacob Krenz (Aberdeen Central) 40-11 (Fall 0:26)

Semifinal – Micah Hach (Watertown) 42-3 won by decision over Joshua Rydberg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 39-7 (Dec 6-1)

THIRD WRESTLEBACKS

B-106

Cons. Round 3 – Rylan Robbins (Winner Area) 44-10 won by fall over Landon Flogstad (McCook Central/Montrose) 23-10 (Fall 2:09)

Cons. Round 3 – Cooper Pommer (Clark/Willow Lake) 38-5 won by fall over Sean Roseland (Faulkton Area) 34-19 (Fall 2:29)

B-113

Cons. Round 3 – Jackson Kaul (Bon Homme/Avon) 34-11 won by major decision over Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 30-10 (MD 9-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Aiden Schrempp (Canton) 32-9 won by decision over Neil Hicks (Bennett County) 31-13 (Dec 8-4)

B-120

Cons. Round 3 – Gage Anderson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 39-6 won by decision over Tate Steffensen (Sioux Valley) 31-12 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Maxton Brozik (Winner Area) 29-3 won by fall over Drew Janke (Lead-Deadwood) 24-19 (Fall 4:09)

B-126

Cons. Round 3 – Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 38-6 won by decision over Gavin Risse (Bennett County) 37-13 (Dec 8-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Gannon Gilligan (Kingsbury County) 37-7 won by decision over Landon Woodward (Custer) 40-6 (Dec 3-0)

B-132

Cons. Round 3 – Teagan Foreman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 30-11 won in tie breaker – 1 over Tate Miller (Howard) 36-13 (TB-1 8-6)

Cons. Round 3 – Wyatt Anderson (Parkston) 33-12 won by decision over Riley Scott (Custer) 44-11 (Dec 10-5)

B-138

Cons. Round 3 – Konner Osborn (Winner Area) 40-17 won by decision over Tyler Tjeerdsma (Bon Homme/Avon) 30-16 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Clayton Dulany (Warner/Northwestern) 41-15 won by decision over Carter Sommer (Parkston) 35-16 (Dec 7-3)

B-145

Cons. Round 3 – Miles Renner (Lead-Deadwood) 29-9 won by fall over Kai Rusch (Custer) 26-21 (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 3 – Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 40-10 won by decision over Jack Even (Parker) 24-14 (Dec 9-2)

B-152

Cons. Round 3 – Colby Kolda (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 37-12 won by disqualification over Andrew Even (Parker) 42-11 (DQ)

Cons. Round 3 – Jack Peters (Winner Area) 25-19 won by fall over Colton Brady (Stanley County) 29-14 (Fall 1:27)

B-160

Cons. Round 3 – Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 42-10 won in sudden victory – 1 over Gannon Knebel (Wagner) 38-14 (SV-1 4-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Thane Simons (Philip Area) 33-11 won by fall over John Halverson (Canton) 36-19 (Fall 4:05)

B-170

Cons. Round 3 – Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 24-4 won by decision over Alex Pudwill (Warner/Northwestern) 38-13 (Dec 7-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Jesse Bears Heart (Mobridge-Pollock) 35-12 won by decision over Kolter Kramer (Parkston) 30-15 (Dec 6-5)

B-182

Cons. Round 3 – Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 35-8 won by fall over Mason Heath (Philip Area) 19-8 (Fall 3:16)

Cons. Round 3 – Ryder Bailey (Custer) 38-8 won by fall over Noah McDermott (Elk Point-Jefferson) 28-12 (Fall 1:23)

B-195

Cons. Round 3 – Gunner Johnson (Lyman) 34-9 won by decision over Lincoln Dikoff (Faulkton Area) 35-10 (Dec 7-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Justin Granum (Deuel/Deubrook Area) 28-8 won by fall over Quinn Moon (Philip Area) 16-13 (Fall 4:57)

B-220

Cons. Round 3 – Grey Gilbert (Harding County) 39-12 won by fall over Chase McGillivary (Redfield) 24-7 (Fall 3:00)

Cons. Round 3 – Griffin Clubb (Howard) 31-7 won by fall over Tim Bouza (Wagner) 37-9 (Fall 1:33)

B-285

Cons. Round 3 – Jaden Richter (Garretson) 34-11 won by fall over Colton Niles (Newell) 27-14 (Fall 2:45)

Cons. Round 3 – Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 28-7 won by fall over Derek Fenenga (Winner Area) 24-19 (Fall 0:25)

A-106

Cons. Round 3 – Shea Richter (Rapid City Stevens) 37-16 won by decision over Pierce Hurd (Rapid City Central) 41-7 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Korbin Bunch (Sturgis Brown) 29-7 won by decision over Owen Fischer (Milbank) 31-11 (Dec 8-6)

A-113

Cons. Round 3 – Brayden Collins (Rapid City Stevens) 33-17 won by decision over Hudson Cisar (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 31-15 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 35-10 won by fall over Porter Lozenski (Aberdeen Central) 24-17 (Fall 1:49)

A-120

Cons. Round 3 – Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 28-12 won by injury default over Ian Metz (Sisseton) 15-3 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 3 – John Jeffery (Spearfish) 44-11 won by decision over Landon Walker (Brandon Valley) 18-9 (Dec 12-5)

A-126

Cons. Round 3 – Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 32-8 won by decision over Dee Daniels (Sturgis Brown) 32-14 (Dec 10-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Weston Everson (Watertown) 45-8 won by fall over Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 39-14 (Fall 2:58)

A-132

Cons. Round 3 – Caleb Hodges (Madison) 36-6 won by fall over Joe Juenger (Rapid City Stevens) 33-17 (Fall 2:54)

Cons. Round 3 – Tate Huff (Aberdeen Central) 37-18 won by decision over Holden Hight (O`Gorman) 30-22 (Dec 6-4)

A-138

Cons. Round 3 – Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown) 32-11 won by decision over Derek Hanson (Watertown) 26-20 (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Ayden Dooley (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 42-10 won by decision over Parker Wilson (Tea Area) 41-19 (Dec 2-0)

A-145

Cons. Round 3 – Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 39-8 won by fall over Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis Brown) 34-12 (Fall 4:52)

Cons. Round 3 – Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 36-7 won by major decision over Chase Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 21-13 (MD 19-5)

A-152

Cons. Round 3 – Keaton Vessells (West Central) 37-15 won by decision over Austin Eimers (Tea Area) 31-17 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Lucas Chamberlin (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 24-8 won by decision over Ian Johnson (Watertown) 34-17 (Dec 9-2)

A-160

Cons. Round 3 – Logan Opitz (Aberdeen Central) 29-17 won by forfeit over Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 17-7 (For.)

Cons. Round 3 – Justin Zirpel (West Central) 41-7 won by decision over Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 30-13 (Dec 10-4)

A-170

Cons. Round 3 – Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 33-12 won by decision over Lane Knutson (Sioux Falls Washington) 33-13 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Israel Caldron (Brookings) 25-9 won by decision over Jax Kettwig (Watertown) 31-18 (Dec 4-3)

A-182

Cons. Round 3 – Cole Dunlavy (Aberdeen Central) 29-14 won by fall over Mason Shultz (Sisseton) 30-11 (Fall 3:25)

Cons. Round 3 – Jackson Maag (Watertown) 35-19 won in sudden victory – 1 over Tanner VanScoy (Rapid City Stevens) 35-18 (SV-1 2-0)

A-195

Cons. Round 3 – Ayden Kellogg (Rapid City Stevens) 35-20 won by fall over Landon Schurch (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 38-12 (Fall 2:26)

Cons. Round 3 – Jaxon Morrison (Rapid City Central) 28-10 won by decision over Caleb Loehr (Brookings) 30-12 (Dec 8-6)

A-220

Cons. Round 3 – Abraham Myers (Sioux Falls Washington) 46-3 won by decision over Aiden Schroeder (Harrisburg) 29-14 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Elijah Boutchee (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 34-13 won by decision over James Olson (Brookings) 27-11 (Dec 8-6)

A-285

Cons. Round 3 – Antuan Duran (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 36-21 won by fall over Bryan Ramirez (Huron) 28-20 (Fall 2:29)

Cons. Round 3 – Gavin Pischke (West Central) 28-17 won by decision over Elliott Renville (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 25-10 (Dec 3-2)

FOURTH WRESTLEBACKS

B-106

Cons. Semi – Tyler Trant (Custer) 44-11 won by decision over Rylan Robbins (Winner Area) 44-10 (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Semi – Cooper Pommer (Clark/Willow Lake) 38-5 won by decision over Brody Randall (Hamlin/Castlewood) 32-11 (Dec 7-1)

B-113

Cons. Semi – Jackson Kaul (Bon Homme/Avon) 34-11 won by decision over Talon Ping (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 39-6 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Semi – Aiden Schrempp (Canton) 32-9 won by decision over Jacksen Carter (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 44-7 (Dec 3-0)

B-120

Cons. Semi – Gage Anderson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 39-6 won by injury default over Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 43-6 (Inj. 2:21)

Cons. Semi – Maxton Brozik (Winner Area) 29-3 won by decision over Conner Giedd (Howard) 40-7 (Dec 6-1)

B-126

Cons. Semi – Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 38-6 won by decision over Teague Granum (Canton) 21-4 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Semi – Karson Keiser (Winner Area) 51-9 won by decision over Gannon Gilligan (Kingsbury County) 37-7 (Dec 6-2)

B-132

Cons. Semi – Ashton Keller (Canton) 32-2 won by injury default over Teagan Foreman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 30-11 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Semi – Iden Myers (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 39-8 won by decision over Wyatt Anderson (Parkston) 33-12 (Dec 6-3)

B-138

Cons. Semi – Konner Osborn (Winner Area) 40-17 won by decision over Kale Ask (Canton) 31-3 (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Semi – Jhett Breen (Wagner) 44-4 won by fall over Clayton Dulany (Warner/Northwestern) 41-15 (Fall 1:33)

B-145

Cons. Semi – Dylan Zell (Kingsbury County) 36-8 won by fall over Miles Renner (Lead-Deadwood) 29-9 (Fall 2:14)

Cons. Semi – Drew Gerlach (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 31-9 won by decision over Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 40-10 (Dec 3-1)

B-152

Cons. Semi – Mason Whitley (Redfield) 44-7 won by injury default over Colby Kolda (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 37-12 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Semi – Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 27-3 won by decision over Jack Peters (Winner Area) 25-19 (Dec 7-3)

B-160

Cons. Semi – Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 42-10 won in sudden victory – 1 over Tance Wagner (Lyman) 46-8 (SV-1 4-2)

Cons. Semi – Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 41-2 won by decision over Thane Simons (Philip Area) 33-11 (Dec 5-1)

B-170

Cons. Semi – Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 24-4 won by decision over Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 34-7 (Dec 5-1)

Cons. Semi – Gunnar Stephens (Burke/Gregory) 38-4 won by decision over Jesse Bears Heart (Mobridge-Pollock) 35-12 (Dec 8-2)

B-182

Cons. Semi – Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 35-9 won in tie breaker – 1 over Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 35-8 (TB-1 5-1)

Cons. Semi – Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Avon) 35-4 won by decision over Ryder Bailey (Custer) 38-8 (Dec 10-3)

B-195

Cons. Semi – Charlie Patten (Parker) 36-5 won in tie breaker – 1 over Gunner Johnson (Lyman) 34-9 (TB-1 2-1)

Cons. Semi – Jayden Kahler (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 13-2 won by fall over Justin Granum (Deuel/Deubrook Area) 28-8 (Fall 3:42)

B-220

Cons. Semi – Levi Wieman (Parker) 43-5 won by fall over Grey Gilbert (Harding County) 39-12 (Fall 2:35)

Cons. Semi – Griffin Clubb (Howard) 31-7 won by decision over Preston Cavalier (Warner/Northwestern) 37-8 (Dec 6-1)

B-285

Cons. Semi – Jaden Richter (Garretson) 34-11 won by decision over Lucas Rowland (Ipswich/Bowdle) 31-6 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Semi – Austin Hoiten (McCook Central/Montrose) 35-4 won by fall over Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 28-7 (Fall 6:25)

A-106

Cons. Semi – Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 31-8 won by decision over Shea Richter (Rapid City Stevens) 37-16 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Semi – Aidan Wells (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 48-5 won by major decision over Korbin Bunch (Sturgis Brown) 29-7 (MD 12-0)

A-113

Cons. Semi – Brayden Collins (Rapid City Stevens) 33-17 won by decision over Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) 39-8 (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Semi – Karson Vessells (West Central) 39-3 won by fall over Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 35-10 (Fall 4:43)

A-120

Cons. Semi – Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) 44-9 won by major decision over Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 28-12 (MD 12-2)

Cons. Semi – John Jeffery (Spearfish) 44-11 won by decision over Graham Wilde (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 34-15 (Dec 6-3)

A-126

Cons. Semi – Zander Nielsen (Brandon Valley) 25-7 won by major decision over Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 32-8 (MD 11-2)

Cons. Semi – Weston Everson (Watertown) 45-8 won by injury default over Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) 43-6 (Inj. 0:46)

A-132

Cons. Semi – Caleb Hodges (Madison) 36-6 won by decision over Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown) 35-18 (Dec 4-1)

Cons. Semi – Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 39-11 won by fall over Tate Huff (Aberdeen Central) 37-18 (Fall 3:17)

A-138

Cons. Semi – Michael Roob (Vermillion) 33-9 won by decision over Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown) 32-11 (Dec 8-7)

Cons. Semi – Ayden Dooley (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 42-10 won by decision over Riley Dighton (Belle Fourche) 32-11 (Dec 6-1)

A-145

Cons. Semi – Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 39-8 won in sudden victory – 1 over Chandler Carda (West Central) 32-6 (SV-1 7-2)

Cons. Semi – Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 35-7 won by decision over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 36-7 (Dec 8-7)

A-152

Cons. Semi – Kale Crowser (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 30-6 won by decision over Keaton Vessells (West Central) 37-15 (Dec 6-0)

Cons. Semi – Lucas Chamberlin (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 24-8 won by fall over Corter Doney (Rapid City Stevens) 41-9 (Fall 3:00)

A-160

Cons. Semi – Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 20-5 won by decision over Logan Opitz (Aberdeen Central) 29-17 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Semi – Justin Zirpel (West Central) 41-7 won by fall over Zack Soderlin (Rapid City Central) 23-5 (Fall 3:27)

A-170

Cons. Semi – Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 32-1 won by decision over Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 33-12 (Dec 10-4)

Cons. Semi – Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 42-3 won by fall over Israel Caldron (Brookings) 25-9 (Fall 3:31)

A-182

Cons. Semi – Chet Carda (West Central) 34-8 won by fall over Cole Dunlavy (Aberdeen Central) 29-14 (Fall 0:18)

Cons. Semi – Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 19-2 won by decision over Jackson Maag (Watertown) 35-19 (Dec 10-3)

A-195

Cons. Semi – Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 39-9 won by decision over Ayden Kellogg (Rapid City Stevens) 35-20 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Semi – Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 37-7 won by decision over Jaxon Morrison (Rapid City Central) 28-10 (Dec 5-1)

A-220

Cons. Semi – Abraham Myers (Sioux Falls Washington) 46-3 won by decision over Rocky Wiedman (Todd County) 35-8 (Dec 5-3)

Cons. Semi – Matthew Peters (Watertown) 32-15 won by decision over Elijah Boutchee (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 34-13 (Dec 9-8)

A-285