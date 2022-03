SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spots in the Class ‘A’ and Class ‘B’ Girls State Basketball Tournament were up for grabs Thursday night. Here’s a look at the results from each respective class’ SoDak 16’s.

Class A SoDak 16

#1 Wagner 36, #16 Winner 33

#2 West Central 54, #15 Crow Creek 40

#3 Hamlin 56, #14 Belle Fourche 34

#4 Lakota Tech 59, #13 Flandreau 54

#5 St. Thomas More 39, #12 Vermillion 36

#6 Sioux Falls Christian 60, #11 Sisseton 37

#7 Dakota Valley 63, #10 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 54

#8 Red Cloud 50, #9 Florence/Henry 44

Class ‘A’ Girls State Tournament Bracket

Class B SoDak 16

#1 Aberdeen Roncalli 54, #16 Bison 23

#2 De Smet 57, #15 Avon 44

#3 Wall 50, #14 Howard 25

#4 Corsica-Stickney 60, #13 Bridgewater-Emery 42

#5 White River 44, #12 Herreid/Selby Area 32

#11 Viborg-Hurley 48, #6 Castlewood 36

#7 Faith 47, #10 Sully Buttes 44

#9 Aberdeen Christian 46, #8 Centerville 35