Class ‘A’ and ‘B’ Volleyball Region Playoff Brackets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The calendar will soon turn to November and when it does, it’ll be time for the playoffs in South Dakota high school volleyball.
Class ‘A’ and ‘B’ will begin their playoffs on November 1 and 2, while class ‘AA’ will play their SoDak 16 on November 11.
CLASS ‘A’
The first round of the class ‘A’ region playoffs will begin on November 1 for a few games, while the majority of first round games will be played on Nov. 2. Two teams from all eight of the regions will qualify for the SoDak 16 where the teams will be reseeded and the eight winners will advance to the state tournament.
The SoDak 16 will be played on Tuesday, November 9. The state tournament runs November 18-20 in Rapid City in the new Summit Arena at the Monument.
Here are the playoff brackets and matchups in class ‘A’:
Region 1A
Region 2A
Region 3A
Region 4A
Region 5A
Region 6A
Region 7A
Region 8A
CLASS ‘B’
The class ‘B’ playoffs begin with a few games on November 1 and the remainder on Nov. 2. Just like class ‘A’, the class ‘B’ SoDak 16 will be played on Nov. 9.
The state tournament will be played at the same time and same place as the class ‘A’ tournament.
Region 1B
Region 2B
Region 3B
Region 4B
Region 5B
Region 6B
Region 7B
Region 8B
CLASS ‘AA’
The class ‘AA’ SoDak 16 isn’t until Nov. 11 which means teams will play regular-season games until Nov. 6.
The top sixteen teams are seeded into the SoDak 16. The eight winners will advance to the state tournament, which will also be on Nov. 18-20 in Rapid City.
Washington sits atop the ‘AA’ standings with a near two seed point lead over O’Gorman. The middle gets pretty tight as just 1.2 seed points separates Pierre in third, from Harrisburg in seventh.
There is still plenty of shaking up that could happen in the standings with a week of regular season play left.