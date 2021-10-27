Class ‘A’ and ‘B’ Volleyball Region Playoff Brackets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The calendar will soon turn to November and when it does, it’ll be time for the playoffs in South Dakota high school volleyball.

Class ‘A’ and ‘B’ will begin their playoffs on November 1 and 2, while class ‘AA’ will play their SoDak 16 on November 11.

CLASS ‘A’

The first round of the class ‘A’ region playoffs will begin on November 1 for a few games, while the majority of first round games will be played on Nov. 2. Two teams from all eight of the regions will qualify for the SoDak 16 where the teams will be reseeded and the eight winners will advance to the state tournament.

The SoDak 16 will be played on Tuesday, November 9. The state tournament runs November 18-20 in Rapid City in the new Summit Arena at the Monument.

Here are the playoff brackets and matchups in class ‘A’:

Region 1A

Region 2A

Region 3A

Region 4A

Region 5A

Region 6A

Region 7A

Related Content South Dakota High School Prep Media Volleyball Poll – October 25

Region 8A

CLASS ‘B’

The class ‘B’ playoffs begin with a few games on November 1 and the remainder on Nov. 2. Just like class ‘A’, the class ‘B’ SoDak 16 will be played on Nov. 9.

The state tournament will be played at the same time and same place as the class ‘A’ tournament.

Region 1B

Region 2B

Region 3B

Region 4B

Region 5B

Region 6B

Region 7B

Region 8B

CLASS ‘AA’