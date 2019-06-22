Clark continues to climb UFC ladder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Devin Clark posted a unanimous decision victory over Darko Stosic at UFC Fight Night in Stockholm, Sweden on June 1st, improving to 4-3 as a UFC fighter. The Sioux Falls native hopes this win will help build momentum as he climbs the light heavyweight ladder.

Devin Clark fell to Alexsandar Rakic back in December, and was anxious to get back in the octagon to prove himself. Though he’d have to wait longer than expected, with an initial fight cancelled in April, Clark was happy to come away with victory in early June.

“It proved that I can come back from a tough loss and get the “W”, and from here we’re just going to keep forward, get some momentum going,” Clark said.

Clark’s fight against Stosic was the first of his new four-bout contract, which he hopes can vault him up the UFC Light Heavyweight rankings.

“They go 1 to 15, and I’m probably somewhere in the 17 or 18. I’m right on the brink. I need another good win and it should put me right in the top 15,” Clark said.

Two of Devin’s three losses have come against ranked fighters. That experience, combined with his age, has Clark believing that he’s just scratching the surface of his potential.

“Most UFC fighters hit their prime when they’re 34 or 35, so I’m 29 and I’ve been in the UFC for three years. I’m still learning and I’m still getting better,” Clark said.

Beyond providing Clark with a unique career, the UFC has also allowed the former Lincoln Patriot to travel the world, including fights in Sweden and Poland.

“It’s taken me all over the world. It’s really a beautiful thing and I get to make money while I’m doing it. I get to travel the world and have a lot of different stories to tell. I always take my dad with me, he’s in my corner. That’s a special thing as well,” Clark said.

Three years into his career, Clark is enjoying the ride, but hopes his ultimate destination is UFC champion.

“It’s a fun ride. Kind of high-paced sometimes, kind of slow, sometimes, but you just got to go with the ups and downs, the wins, losses, everything. There’s a lot that goes into it and just got to stay positive and keep going,” Clark said.