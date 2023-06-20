Franklin, WI (Canaries) — Hunter Clanin drove in three runs on Tuesday but the Canaries dropped a 4-3 decision to defending Eastern Division champion Milwaukee.

The Mlikmen opened the scoring with three consecutive two-out RBI singles in their half of the third inning. Clanin came up with the bases loaded in the top of the fourth and scored Darnell Sweeney with an infield single but Milwaukee responded with a sacrifice fly in the bottom half.

Clanin ripped a two-run base hit with two outs in the sixth inning to bring Sioux Falls within 4-3 but the Milwaukee bullpen allowed just one baserunner the rest of the way. That came when Jabari Henry drew a walk to open the top of the ninth and pinch runner Carson Clowers stole second base before a strikeout ended the game.

The Sioux Falls bullpen struck out five over four scoreless innings as the Birds dip to 14-22 overall. The two teams will meet again on Wednesday at 6:35pm.