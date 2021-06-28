City Championship win just another part of Jack Lundin’s golf journey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Roosevelt grad Jack Lundin captured the overall Sioux Falls City Golf Championship this past weekend, beating Bryce Hammer in a sudden death playoff. It’s just another part of Lundin’s journey on the golf course, which will now take him to Columbia, Missouri where he’ll continue his collegiate career.

Jack Lundin capped off his decorated high school career with his second individual state championship. After graduating in the spring of 2020, Lundin continued his golfing career at the University of Nebraska.

“College golf was awesome. It definitely made me mature and understand golf, and know that I have to work my butt off to get better,” Lundin said.

Lundin was the only Husker golfer to play in all 15 stroke play rounds this past spring, and finished 2nd on the team in scoring average.

“I’m nowhere near some of the guys out there, which just makes me want to work even harder, get better and be the best,” Lundin said.

Following this season, Lundin opted to transfer to the University of Missouri.

“My coach Mark Hankins he took the head coaching job at Mizzou. I really, really like my coach. It’s a better conference as well. They’re ranked 55 in the NCAA, division 1,” Lundin said.

In addition to winning the Sioux Falls City Championship, Lundin also advanced to the U.S. Open Sectional Qualifier, just a step away from playing in the U.S. Open.

“Sitting there next to pro’s, big names pro’s. Rickie Fowler, Padraig Harrington, who’s the captain for the European Ryder Cup team this year. So it’s pretty crazy. Playing with Rory Sabbatini, a six-time PGA Tour winner is pretty awesome,” Lundin said.

It also gave him a first hand look at what it will take to accomplish his ultimate goal.

“No matter how good I am or where I’m at with my golf game I think I’m going to try and go pro no matter what. I don’t see any reason why I shouldn’t try to live out my dream. If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out, and if it does, even better,” Lundin said.

Lundin will play next at the Trans-Mississippi Championship in Minnesota from July 5th to the 9th. Then at the end of July he’ll play in the Porter Cup out in New York before competing in the South Dakota State Amateur tournament.