SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – At the birdcage the Sioux Falls Canaries welcomed in the Kansas City Monarchs. We begin in the 5th, the Birds were down 4 but they began to build a little momentum. Angelo Altavilla would throw to second, Nick Gotta would throw to first and that would go down as an inning ending double play for the home team. But the very next inning, Altavilla was at the plate and he gets a little taste of his own medicine. JC Escobar with a heck of a play at second for the inning ending out However the Canaries offense would spring to life in the 6th. First John Nester would get hit with a ball allowing Wyatt Ulrich to come home to score, And then the explosion would happen. With the bases loaded, Shamoy Christopher would empty them with one swing of the bat. That 4 run moon shot would put the Birds in front 10-9 and they would roll from there defeating the Monarchs by a final of 16-10.