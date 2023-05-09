SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The second round of the Sioux Falls girls City Golf Meet was completed on Tuesday as a new leader jumped to first place.

Lincoln still finds themselves in first place on the team scoreboard, but a strong day has Washington’s Megan Christoffels at the top of the individual leaderboard.

Team Leaderboard

Pos.TeamTotal to ParR1R2
1Lincoln+127364331695
2O’Gorman+153382339721
3Washington+194401361762
4Roosevelt+221400389789
5Jefferson+240436372808

Individual Leaderboard

Pos.PlayerScoreR1R2
1Megan Christoffels Washington, 2024+208775162
2Sara Sudenga Roosevelt, 2023+248482166
3Paydyn Peterson O’Gorman, 2024+259077167
4Morgan Sandness Lincoln, 2023+278980169
5Erin Hurd O’Gorman, 2027+309082172
6Lauren Yu Lincoln, 2023+319380173
7Oliva Schaefer Lincoln, 2025+338689175
8Kinley Freese Lincoln, 2025+379584179
T9Faith Skelton Jefferson, 2027+389981180
T9Abbie Westra Lincoln, 2026+389387180
T9Ariahna Wells Lincoln, 2023+388991180
12Karley Dumdie O’Gorman, 2025+489892190
13Maya Theeler Washington, 2025+4910091191
14Camille Scott Lincoln, 2023+529995194
T15Karyne Zdorovtsov O’Gorman, 2026+5310194195
T15Eva Fredrickson O’Gorman, 2026+5310788195
17Jayla Murphy Jefferson, 2025+5410096196
18Sophia Santos O’Gorman, 2025+5510493197
19Mattie Loofe Washington, 2023+5610791198
T20Lillian Kiesow Lincoln, 2026+6111192203
T20Alexis Nerison O’Gorman, 2026+6111093203
T20Sadie Hunter Roosevelt, 2024+61100103203
23Aryn Roerig Roosevelt, 2025+6310996205
24Landyn Balding Jefferson, 2025+6711297209
25Sasha Anel O’Gorman, 2026+70109103212
26Abby Lundin Roosevelt, 2025+80107115222
27Claire Johnson Washington, 2023+83121104225
28Camdyn Wessels Washington, 2023+92121113234
T29Addison Kaltved Roosevelt, 2026+97131108239
T29Ashlyn Josephson Jefferson, 2023+97130109239
31Gracelyn Boyden Jefferson, 2025+102119125244