SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The second round of the Sioux Falls girls City Golf Meet was completed on Tuesday as a new leader jumped to first place.
Lincoln still finds themselves in first place on the team scoreboard, but a strong day has Washington’s Megan Christoffels at the top of the individual leaderboard.
Team Leaderboard
|Pos.
|Team
|Total to Par
|R1
|R2
|1
|Lincoln
|+127
|364
|331
|695
|2
|O’Gorman
|+153
|382
|339
|721
|3
|Washington
|+194
|401
|361
|762
|4
|Roosevelt
|+221
|400
|389
|789
|5
|Jefferson
|+240
|436
|372
|808
Individual Leaderboard
|Pos.
|Player
|Score
|R1
|R2
|1
|Megan Christoffels Washington, 2024
|+20
|87
|75
|162
|2
|Sara Sudenga Roosevelt, 2023
|+24
|84
|82
|166
|3
|Paydyn Peterson O’Gorman, 2024
|+25
|90
|77
|167
|4
|Morgan Sandness Lincoln, 2023
|+27
|89
|80
|169
|5
|Erin Hurd O’Gorman, 2027
|+30
|90
|82
|172
|6
|Lauren Yu Lincoln, 2023
|+31
|93
|80
|173
|7
|Oliva Schaefer Lincoln, 2025
|+33
|86
|89
|175
|8
|Kinley Freese Lincoln, 2025
|+37
|95
|84
|179
|T9
|Faith Skelton Jefferson, 2027
|+38
|99
|81
|180
|T9
|Abbie Westra Lincoln, 2026
|+38
|93
|87
|180
|T9
|Ariahna Wells Lincoln, 2023
|+38
|89
|91
|180
|12
|Karley Dumdie O’Gorman, 2025
|+48
|98
|92
|190
|13
|Maya Theeler Washington, 2025
|+49
|100
|91
|191
|14
|Camille Scott Lincoln, 2023
|+52
|99
|95
|194
|T15
|Karyne Zdorovtsov O’Gorman, 2026
|+53
|101
|94
|195
|T15
|Eva Fredrickson O’Gorman, 2026
|+53
|107
|88
|195
|17
|Jayla Murphy Jefferson, 2025
|+54
|100
|96
|196
|18
|Sophia Santos O’Gorman, 2025
|+55
|104
|93
|197
|19
|Mattie Loofe Washington, 2023
|+56
|107
|91
|198
|T20
|Lillian Kiesow Lincoln, 2026
|+61
|111
|92
|203
|T20
|Alexis Nerison O’Gorman, 2026
|+61
|110
|93
|203
|T20
|Sadie Hunter Roosevelt, 2024
|+61
|100
|103
|203
|23
|Aryn Roerig Roosevelt, 2025
|+63
|109
|96
|205
|24
|Landyn Balding Jefferson, 2025
|+67
|112
|97
|209
|25
|Sasha Anel O’Gorman, 2026
|+70
|109
|103
|212
|26
|Abby Lundin Roosevelt, 2025
|+80
|107
|115
|222
|27
|Claire Johnson Washington, 2023
|+83
|121
|104
|225
|28
|Camdyn Wessels Washington, 2023
|+92
|121
|113
|234
|T29
|Addison Kaltved Roosevelt, 2026
|+97
|131
|108
|239
|T29
|Ashlyn Josephson Jefferson, 2023
|+97
|130
|109
|239
|31
|Gracelyn Boyden Jefferson, 2025
|+102
|119
|125
|244