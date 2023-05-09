SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The second round of the Sioux Falls girls City Golf Meet was completed on Tuesday as a new leader jumped to first place.

Lincoln still finds themselves in first place on the team scoreboard, but a strong day has Washington’s Megan Christoffels at the top of the individual leaderboard.

Team Leaderboard

Pos. Team Total to Par R1 R2 1 Lincoln +127 364 331 695 2 O’Gorman +153 382 339 721 3 Washington +194 401 361 762 4 Roosevelt +221 400 389 789 5 Jefferson +240 436 372 808

Individual Leaderboard