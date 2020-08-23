Chris Streveler making transition from CFL to NFL

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KELO) — Former USD standout Chris Streveler signed a futures deal with the Arizona Cardinals back in February, and is busy competing at training camp, trying to make his NFL Dream come true.

Streveler played the past two years in the Canadian Football League, helping lead the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to the Grey Cup title last season. The former USD standout says adjusting back to American football will be a smoother transition than when he had to learn the Canadian rules.

“There’s twelve guys on offense, twelve guys on defense, and with the waggle guys are moving around all the time so formations are shifting. Just reading defenses and adjusting to that is way different. I played college in the states obviously so I’m used to reading American defenses, and it’s more stagnant than it is up there. So I feel like the transition to being able to recognize defense and see what’s going on is probably easier coming down here than it was going up there. Not saying it’s easy or anything like that, but it’s just probably less of a transition,” Streveler said.

Streveler is one of three quarterbacks currently on the Cardinals roster.