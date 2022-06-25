EUGENE, Ore. (KELO) — University of South Dakota alum Chris Nilsen continued to soar to new heights in pole vault as the former Coyote took home the U.S. Outdoor Pole Vaulting Championship on Saturday.

Nilsen was the only pole vaulter in the competition to clear his first three vaults with no misses, surpassing 5.70 meters on his 3rd vault.

He would pass on the next height, but missed all three tries at 5.80 meters, but Luke Winder, the only other athlete to clear 5.70 meters failed to clear 5.8 meters as well, and since Nilsen had no misses and Winder had 4, Nilsen took home the title.

With the win, Nilsen will now compete for the U.S. team at the World Outdoor Track & Field Championship which are scheduled to start July 15 in Eugene, Oregon.