Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven named to Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year watch list

HOPEWELL, N.J. (USD) — South Dakota seniors Chloe Lamb and Hannah Sjerven have been named to the preseason watch list for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year presented by Her Hoop Stats announced Wednesday morning.

The duo are two of 25 women to make the list, while South Dakota is one of three schools (Missouri State, Florida Gulf Coast) with more than one player represented. The Coyotes’ own Ciara Duffy was the inaugural winner of the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award in 2020.

Sjerven was one of five finalists for the award in 2021. She owned the second-best player efficiency rating (40.2) among the finalists behind last year’s winner Kierstan Bell of FGCU. Sjerven led the Coyotes with 17.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game last year. She led the Summit in rebounds, blocks and double-doubles. She had the first 30-20 game of the season last year when she tallied a career best 31 points and 21 boards at Bradley. She’s one of 17 Coyotes with more than 1,000 points and 500 rebounds at USD. Sjerven’s accolades include two Summit League Defensive Player of the Year nods, the 2020 Summit Tournament MVP, three all-tournament team honors, two all-Summit first team and one honorable mention recognition.

Lamb makes her first appearance on the Becky Hammon watch list this season. She was the Summit’s third-leading scorer a year ago with 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Lamb returns as the Summit’s top 3-point shooter, knocking down 61 3-pointers at a 43.3 percent clip behind the arc. She also ranked second in the league with 47 steals. She’s 10th in USD history for career points (1,331) and sixth for 3s made (187). Lamb was named the 2021 Summit League Tournament MVP, all-league recognition for the third consecutive year and earned academic all-league honors.

Both players were picked to the preseason all-Summit first team as the Coyotes were voted the preseason favorites in the poll.

The season tips off Nov. 9 as the Coyotes host Oklahoma inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center at 7 p.m. Season and single-game tickets are available now on GoYotes.com.