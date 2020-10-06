Chiefs lean on D to beat Pats 26-10 in COVID-19-delayed game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Kansas City Chiefs
Vote for Viewer's Choice!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman had short touchdown catches, the Kansas City defense shut down a Patriots offense missing quarterback Cam Newton, and the Chiefs beat New England 26-10 in a game postponed by positive COVID-19 tests on each team.

The matchup between the Patriots and the Super Bowl champs was supposed to be Sunday, but it was put on pause when New England confirmed a player later revealed to be Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also had tested positive, forcing the NFL to postpone the game. The Chiefs led just 6-3 at halftime before pulling away over the final two quarters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests