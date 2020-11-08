Chiefs escape with 33-31 win when Panthers FG is wide right

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill each went over 100 yards receiving, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat Carolina 33-31 on Sunday when Panthers kicker Joey Slye missed a 67-yard field-goal attempt wide right on the final play.

Christian McCaffrey finished with 18 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown while catching 10 passes for 82 yards and another score in his return from an ankle injury.

Teddy Bridgewater threw for 310 yards and two TDs with Curtis Samuel catching nine balls for 105 yards and the other score.