Chiefs doomed by simple mistakes in loss to Las Vegas

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Kansas City Chiefs
Vote for Viewer's Choice!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes has quickly earned a reputation for pulling off the seemingly impossible, whether it’s a no-look pass or a 70-yard heave or merely leading the Kansas City Chiefs to victory when all hope seems lost.

But it was the Chiefs’ inability to execute the simple stuff that hurt them against the Las Vegas Raiders. They blew coverages, were penalized at the most inopportune times and were unable to get the kind of crazy plays late in the games that have bailed them out in the past.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests