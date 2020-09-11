Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 10: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws as head coach Andy Reid talks in the background wearing a clear face shield before the start of a game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and another score, and the Kansas City Chiefs began defense of their first championship in 50 years by beating the Houston Texans 34-20 on Thursday night.

The first game of the NFL season was played before a socially distanced crowd of about 17,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also came after a series of videos and demonstrations by both teams designed to raise awareness of social justice initiatives.

