WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Chester Flyers have climbed to the top of class ‘B’ girls golf, as they outshot Bison/Hettinger/Scranton.

Ayla McDonald and Jadyn McDonald each finished in the top seven, helping lift the Flyers to a +66 team score, five strokes ahead of second place.

TEAM SCOREBOARD

While Bison/Hettinger/Scranton settled for runner-up in the team event, they did see their top golfer, Allison Kahler win the individual crown.

Kahler finished the two day event with a strong +7 score, five strokes ahead of Clark/Willow Lake’s Brynn Roehrich.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Top 20