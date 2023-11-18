RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After falling to Warner in last year’s state championship, Chester got their revenge, claiming a 3-2 win on Saturday night.

Chester was the first and only team to hand the Monarchs a loss in 2023.

Chester led the match 2-1, before Warner won set four, forcing a fifth and final set.

The fifth set was a battle. Chester grabbed an early lead, but Warner came back and took a lead of their own. The Flyers responded by stealing the lead late and winning the set 15-13.

The match set scores were: 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 18-25, 15-13.

The win was Chester’s second ever state championship.