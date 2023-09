BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) — The Chester volleyball team moved to 8-0 on the year with a 3-0 sweep of Baltic on Tuesday.

The two teams played in quite the tight first set. The Flyers led big early, but Baltic fought back. Chester would hang on for the 27-25 win.

That momentum would continue into the next two sets as the Flyers claimed wins to earn a sweep.