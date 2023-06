WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Chester owns first place after the first day of play in the class ‘B’ girls state golf tournament in Watertown.

Bison/Hettinger/Scranton are the defending state champions and they sit in striking position, just seven strokes back of Chester.

Allison Kahler of Bison/Hettinger/Scranton is in first place after carding a 76.