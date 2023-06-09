SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The high school golf season wrapped up with the state tournament earlier this week. The Chester girls claimed the class ‘B’ trophy for first time in program history.

After earning the class ‘B’ state championship, the Chester girls celebrated in style, continuing a tradition that began two years ago with the Chester boys golf team.

“It was a huge rush of adrenaline. My sister finished up her last hole and we all kind of rushed to the green. It was definitely a big rush of adrenaline. We’ve worked our butts off to get here. And we’ve dreamt of up this day, for the last four years,” Chester graduate Ayla McDonald said.

Finishing day one of the tournament at 29 over par ahead of defending champions Bison/Hettinger/Scranton, Ayla gained momentum taking fifth ending day two with 80 over par.

“Going into day two, we are up by I think seven strokes, and so we kind of had a little leeway and my dad said going into my second nine that I had to kind of pick it up. I definitely dialed in on my second nine, focused, and knew that if I kept up with the Bison girl beat her on a couple holes that we definitely would be right there,” McDonald said.

With the weather being an adversity, coach Jason McDonald, whose daughters are on the team, knew that he had to remind the girls what they were fighting for.

“I know one of my daughters, on her back nine, got almost overheated, so we were trying to keep her cool down and keep her focused. Tried to keep all four girls focused, knowing what their year long goal had been was to win a state title, after coming in second last year out in Rapid City,” Chester assistant coach Jason McDonald said.

Chester earned the class ‘B’ state title with a score of 498 , finishing five strokes ahead of Bison/Hettinger/Scranton who finished runner-up.