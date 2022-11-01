CHESTER, S.D. (KELO) — The Chester Area Flyers earned the top-seed in the Region 3B Volleyball playoffs, and opened their postseason with a straight sets victory over Bridgewater-Emery. In another Region 3B Quarterfinal, it was Colman-Egan knocking off Canistota 3-0.

Chester Area controlled their match from the get go, winning the opening set 25-10. They’d then take sets two and three by 25-16 finals as they picked up the 3-0 sweep of Bridgewater-Emery.

The Flyers were led by Serena Larson and Lily VanHal, with each tallying a match-high 13 kills. The Huskies were paced by Oakley Weber, who finished with 6 kills, while Lexi Golder added 4.

Colman-Egan was nearly as dominant in their win. The Hawks took the opening set 25-16, and then won each of the next two sets by 25-20 scores, to earn the 3-0 sweep.

Berkely Groos led the Hawks with 8 kills, while Daniela Lee and Elaina Rhode each added 5 in the win. Canistota’s Sierra McGregor led all players with 11 kills, while Taylor McGregor added 9.

Chester Area will face Dell Rapids St. Mary in the Region 3B semifinals on Thursday, while the Colman-Egan will take on Ethan.