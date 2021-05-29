Chelsea beats City 1-0, wins Champions League for 2nd time

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, left, fights for the ball with Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Pierre Philippe Marcou/Pool via AP)

PORTO, Portugal (AP) – Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time by beating Manchester City 1-0 thanks to Kai Havertz’s first-half goal as Pep Guardiola’s overthinking proved costly again in the all-English final.

Havertz ran onto Mason Mount’s through-ball and skipped by City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes before slotting the ball home in the 42nd minute.

Chelsea added to the first European Cup it won in 2012 and manager Thomas Tuchel got his hands on the trophy a year after losing in the 2020 final with Paris Saint Germain.

City’s long, painful and lavishly funded journey to the summit of European soccer remains uncomplete and Guardiola might regret not starting with a specialist holding midfielder.