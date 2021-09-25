BRANDON, S.D. (HUSETS) — Justin Zeitner, Zach Olivier, Eric Faber and Dustin Gulbrandson captured victories on Friday evening during C & B Operations Cheater’s Day at Huset’s Speedway.

For Zeitner, Faber and Gulbrandson it marked their first feature triumph at the track this season while Olivier posted his fourth win of the year at Huset’s Speedway – only one shy of tying the most for any driver in 2021.

Zeitner was stout throughout the 30-lap Tri-State Late Models main event during the series’ second-and-final visit of the season to Huset’s Speedway. Zeitner survived a handful of cautions, but was smooth on restarts en route to winning by 1.934 seconds.

Chad Olsen was the runner up with 11th-starting Gary Brown Jr. rounding out the podium. JC Wyman placed fourth and Jordan Heiman was fifth.

Blair Nothdurft, Zeitner, Nick Beyenhof and Olsen were the heat race winners.

Olivier advanced from fourth to garner his fourth Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks victory of the season. Tim Dann finished second with Colby Klaassen ending third, Matt Steuerwald fourth and Jayke Glanzer fifth.

Klaassen and Brandon Ferguson each won a heat race.

Faber capitalized on starting on the pole to score the hobby stocks win. Jared Nytroe advanced from seventh to second place with Adam Chernotik finishing third, Jackson Mulder fourth and Clint Erickson fifth.

Nytroe and Faber posted heat race triumphs.

Gulbrandson was the deepest starting feature winner as he rallied from 17th to Victory Lane during the 15-lap sport mods main event. Cadyn Wessels earned a runner-up result with Jason Bradley placing third, Nick Brady fourth and Landon Krohn fifth.

Krohn, Logan Fitzpatrick and Brady recorded heat race wins.

Championship weekend continues on Saturday with sprint cars returning to the Huset’s Speedway program. The Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series are in action.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

The gates open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

C & B OPERATIONS CHEATER’S DAY RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (Sept. 24, 2021) –

Tri-State Late Models

H and H Mobile Home A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 62-Justin Zeitner (3); 2. 10C-Chad Olsen (1); 3. 22-Gary Brown Jr (11); 4. 4-JC Wyman (8); 5. 38-Jordan Heiman (6); 6. 4B-Justin Boomsma (9); 7. 8-Lane Brenden (7); 8. #1-Nick Beyenhof (4); 9. 11N-Denver Nickeson (13); 10. 1V-Gale Vogt (15); 11. 21-Tyler Reagle (5); 12. X-Josh Rogotzke (20); 13. 51-Nate Beyenhof (19); 14. 11-Brad Vogt (10); 15. 10TOO-John Hoefert (17); 16. 71-Mike Benson (23); 17. 748-Kyle Jensen (14); 18. 44-Troy Daly (12); 19. 9-Jared Jelsma (24); 20. (DNF) 71D-Shaun Bruns (16); 21. (DNF) 27-Dylan Fitzpatrick (25); 22. (DNF) 76-Blair Nothdurft (2); 23. (DNF) 24S-TJ Schmidt (18); 24. (DNF) 41-Chad Graves (22); 25. (DNS) 99-Travis Paulson.

Peterbilt of Sioux falls Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 76-Blair Nothdurft (7); 2. 38-Jordan Heiman (2); 3. 4B-Justin Boomsma (3); 4. 11N-Denver Nickeson (5); 5. 10TOO-John Hoefert (6); 6. 99-Travis Paulson (1); 7. 27-Dylan Fitzpatrick (4).

E A Concrete Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 62-Justin Zeitner (1); 2. 21-Tyler Reagle (2); 3. 11-Brad Vogt (3); 4. 748-Kyle Jensen (4); 5. 24S-TJ Schmidt (5); 6. 41-Chad Graves (6).

Bertz Sports Bar Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. #1-Nick Beyenhof (1); 2. 4-JC Wyman (6); 3. 22-Gary Brown Jr (4); 4. 1V-Gale Vogt (2); 5. 51-Nate Beyenhof (5); 6. 71-Mike Benson (3).

Bertz Sports Bar Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 10C-Chad Olsen (1); 2. 8-Lane Brenden (4); 3. 44-Troy Daly (5); 4. 71D-Shaun Bruns (2); 5. X-Josh Rogotzke (3); 6. 9-Jared Jelsma (6).