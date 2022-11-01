SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The five-time defending South Dakota Class ‘A’ State Volleyball champion Sioux Falls Christian Chargers earned the top-seed for the Region 3A playoffs, and opened the postseason with a 3-0 sweep of West Central.

The Chargers took the opening set 25-10 to take an early 1-0 lead in the match. They’d take the second set, 25-14, and finish off the sweep with a 25-11 victory in the third.

Ellie Lems led the Chargers with 13 kills, while Sidney Oostra added another 11. Taylor byl and Lems each tallied 2 blocks, while Addison Barber collected 5 aces in the win.

Addison Meaders paced the Trojans with 3 kills, while Jocelyn Nilson tallied 16 digs in the match.

Sioux Falls Christian will now face Garretson, in a rematch of last year’s State Championship, in the Region 3B Semifinals Thursday night.