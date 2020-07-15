Chargers quarterback Easton Stick working with Sanford Sports Science Institute

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The National Football League is preparing to return to action. Players are always looking for an edge over the competition, and that’s where the Sanford Sports Science Institute enters the fold.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick is a passer by trade, but spent the morning running at the Sanford Fieldhouse, conducting a sweat test with the Sanford Sports Science Institute team.

“I think we’re going to have a chance to learn some really cool stuff that can help me. Nutrition and hydration and a whole bunch of stuff, so I’m excited to find out the results,” Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick said.

“What we did during the test is we took samples of his sweat, so we’re spinning those down and looking at the electrolyte concentration of sodium, potassium, and some other key electrolytes, and then we can give those recommendations back to Easton so that he knows how to move forward properly with his nutrition and hydration,” Sanford Sports Science Institute Associate Director Thayne Munce said.

A four-time national champion at North Dakota State, Stick was a fifth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. He didn’t play a regular season snap as a rookie, but says his game has grown.

“Just learning how to be a pro, how to handle yourself. What does a day-to-day routine look like? What do you do with your downtime, and how you need to prepare. Learned a ton that way and then had a chance this off-season to kind of focus on myself for the first time,” Stick said.

The Chargers parted ways with longtime starting quarterback Philip Rivers during the off-season, opening the door for Stick to show his stuff.

“However I can get out there, show that I’ve improved and that I’m taking this seriously, I know I’ll be ready for my opportunity and I know I’ll be ready to compete, so we’ll see what happens,” Stick said.

The coronavirus pandemic altered the off-season and remains a threat, but Stick is preparing to arrive at training camp on July 28th.

“Hopefully they find a way that it’s safe and everyone can be part of this thing and we can move on. That’s obviously the biggest thing, it’s got to be safe and hopefully we can find a way to do that and shoot, whenever it is I’ll be ready,” Stick said.

Stick enters training camp behind veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor and rookie Justin Herbert on the Chargers’ depth chart.