SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both Sioux Falls Christian and Elkton-Lake Benton picked up impressive 3-0 sweeps in the Class A State semifinals.

Sioux Falls Christian faced 8-seed Elk Point-Jefferson in their semifinal matchup. After falling behind early in the first set, the Chargers would rally back for the 25-17 victory to take a 1-0 lead.

They’d follow that up with a dominant 25-7 victory in the second set, and then finish off the match with a 25-15 victory in the third.

Elkton-Lake Benton survived a back-and-forth battle in their opening set against Miller, with the Elks pulling out the 25-22 victory to take the 1-0 lead. ELB would control the second set from the start, rolling to a 25-9 victory. The Elks would then come from behind for the 25-21 win in the third to complete the sweep.

Class A Results

Consolation Semifinals

#5 Dakota Valley defeated #1 Wagner 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-17)

#7 Platte-Geddes defeated #6 Belle Fourche 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-20)

Semifinals

#4 Sioux Falls Christian defeated #8 Elk Point-Jefferson 3-0 (25-17,25-7, 25-15)

#3 Elkton-Lake Benton defeated #2 Miller 3-0 (25-22, 25-9, 25-21)