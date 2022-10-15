TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Christian boys soccer team knocked off St. Thomas More 2-0 in the Class ‘A’ State Championship to secure the Chargers’ third consecutive state title.

It was a tight opening half with neither team having many good looks at the net. Boston Gerdes would tally the game’s first goal on a corner kick. Gerdes’ shot came in directly on net and though Cavaliers keeper Winston Prill caught it, he had crossed the goal line in the process giving the Chargers the 1-0 lead.

Sioux Falls Christian would double up their advantage in the second half when Emerson Brazones slipped a shot past a charging Prill to make it a 2-0 game.

That’s all the Chargers would need as they took home their third straight state championship by a 2-0 final.