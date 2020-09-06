Changes at the 2020 Presidents Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Presidents Bowl concluded tonight as Lincoln and Roosevelt clashed on the gridiron. But the 29th annual event was different this year due to the pandemic.

The Presidents Bowl football games still took place at Howard Wood Field, but COVID-19 did have an impact.

“We had to eliminate ticket sales. We had to eliminate our tailgate which we also have tickets for. So a lot of the income has been depleted. Sponsorship also down because of the effect of COVID on the community,” co-chair Carrie West said.

Washington, Roosevelt and Lincoln High Schools as well as a visiting team typically play a doubleheader. This year, however, the games were played on separate days and with fewer fans.

“We can’t have fans, in general, from the community, as Carrie mentioned, come in and watch so the attendance will be lower. Hopefully the boys don’t feel it as much,” co-chair Kristi Irsfeld said.

Each year the Presidents Bowl raises money for each school’s booster club.

“And what it goes to fund are the activities and athletics at each of the high schools. So it could be anything from drama, oral interp, basketball, cross country, track,” West said.

The money from this year’s event will also go to Jefferson High School, which opens next year. This year’s Presidents Bowl also includes an online auction to help raise more money. Bidding for that is open through Tuesday.

“This year the atmosphere is completely different. We’re excited that the kids get to play, but on the flip side, it does take away from these terrible things that COVID is presenting that we’re having to face different challenges this year,” Irsfeld said.