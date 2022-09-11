HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – On the racetrack at I-90 Speedway it was championship weekend.

We begin In the Hobby Stock feature where Josh Bradley of Harrisburg was your winner on the night but the overall championship goes to Landon Krohn.

In the B-mods, Dereck Van Vrldhuizen won the race but Miah Christainsen would grab the season title.

We move now to the late model street stocks, John Hoing would celebrate the ‘W’ for the night but its Zach Oliver who was be named the season champ

And finally in the race savers Jeese Lindberg would come across the finish line first but it was Koby Werkmeister who took the championship in just his second year of racing at I-90 Speedway.