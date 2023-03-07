SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two champions will be crowned by the end of the day Tuesday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Two teams remain in both the men’s and women’s Summit League Tournament bracket. The action starts with the top-seeded South Dakota State women taking on sixth-seeded Omaha at 1 p.m. The men’s championship will feature a No. 1 vs. No. 3 matchup between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s matchups.

1 p.m.: No. 1 South Dakota State vs. No. 6 Omaha

The Jackrabbits (27-5) are riding a 20-game winning streak and looking to advance to their 13th Summit League championship game. Omaha (15-16) knocked off No. 3 North Dakota and No. 10 Kansas City to reach its second championship game in three years.

SDSU is playing in its 12th Summit League Tournament championship and looking for its 11th NCAA Tournament appearance.

8 p.m.: No. 1 Oral Roberts vs. No. 3 North Dakota State

Oral Roberts (29-4) will look to complete a perfect conference season. The Golden Eagles haven’t lost to a Summit League opponent this year, beating North Dakota in St. Thomas in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

North Dakota State (16-16) overcame heavy South Dakota-based crowds beating the Coyotes in the quarterfinals and South Dakota State in the semifinals.

The championship game starts at 8 p.m.

