Chamberlain standout commits to Nebraska

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s most prized recruits announced his big decision on Saturday morning.

Chamberlain standout Nash Hutmacher, a three-time Class A heavyweight wrestling champion and two-time all-state football selection, will be a Nebraska Cornhusker. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, Hutmacher plans to play football in Lincoln, Nebraska.

In a tweet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Hutmacher thanked his family, coaches, teammates and community of Chamberlain for all the support over the years. By Monday morning, Hutmacher’s announcement on Twitter gained 4,335 likes and 613 retweets.

Hutmacher is heading into his senior season at Chamberlain High School, where he will look for a fourth state wrestling title and add to his 124-win streak.

