DES MOINES, IOWA (KELO) — It’ll be a northwest Iowa battle in the class 2A State Championship on Friday.

Central Lyon and Western Christian will cross paths as the two teams claimed semifinal wins on Thursday.

The Lions edged Pella Christian, claiming a 56-55 victory.

The Wolfpack had a little more gap, as a strong second half propelled them to a 79-61 win over Roland-Story.

The two teams will play for the class 2A State Title on Friday, March 10. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. in Des Moines.