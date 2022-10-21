ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KELO) — Central Lyon/George-Little Rock went undefeated in the regular season and opened their Iowa 2A Playoffs with a dominant 57-0 victory. Joining the Lions in the next round is West Lyon, who took down Estherville Lincoln Central 37-26.

The Lions took command of their matchup with the Cadets from the get go, scoring touchdowns on each of their first four drives helping them to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter.

They’d never look back as they cruised to the 57-0 victory.

West Lyon had to battle some turnover issues in the opening half. Despite leading 17-13 at the break, the Wildcats fumbled three times in the first half, with two of those leading to Estherville Lincoln Central touchdowns.

West Lyon was able to build some separation early in the 2nd half as they extended their lead to 30-13, and they’d hold off a ELC comeback attempt, 37-26.