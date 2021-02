SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STAMPEDE) – The Sioux Falls Stampede dropped a 6-2 decision to the Lincoln Stars at the PREMIER Center Monday night. Will Dineen and Garrett Pinoniemi scored for the Herd, while Burnham made the start in net, stopping 32 of 38 shots.

The Herd last defeated the Stars 10-4 the last time the two faced each other in Lincoln. The Stars returned the favor tonight and started with a goal 1:10 into the first period.