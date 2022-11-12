CEDAR FALLS, IA (KELO) – While South Dakota high school football action was wrapping up, over in Iowa, a trip to the 2A state championship was on the line.

In Cedar Falls, Iowa, the Central Lyon/GLR Lions took on OABCIG looking to get to the 2A state championship.

The Lions got off to a good start. Graham Eben would punch it in from 2 yards out, Central Lyon had a 7-0 lead in the Uni Dome.

The offense continued to roll in the 2nd quarter. Lutmer would throw over the middle to Josh Elebrt and he would lung ahead for the touchdown; 19 yards on the score making it 17-0 Central in full control at the break.

However, in the 3rd quarter the Lions would run into some trouble. leading 23-0 they would cough it up in the endzone, OABCIG’s Lennon Wells would recover making it a 23-8 game after a successful 2pt conversion.

But on the ensuing Lions drive, Lutmer would show why he’s a future Iowa Hawkeye breaking free for the 66 yard house call. Central Lyon was back in front by a wide margin and they would coast from there going on to win by a final of 37-14.