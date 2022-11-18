CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KELO) — Central Lyon/George-Little Rock claimed its first State Football Title since 2006, knocking off top-seed Williamsburg 10-6 in the Iowa 2A State Championship.

It was a defensive battle throughout, with a Matthew Dieren’s field goal in the 2nd quarter the only points in the opening half, as CL/G-LR led 3-0 at the break.

The Lions would carry that momentum into the 3rd quarter and extend their lead to 10 when Zach Lutmer connected with Reece Vander Zee for a 30-yard touchdown.

Williamsburg would answer right back though as Carson Huedepohl hit Rayce Heitman for a 30-yard touchdown of his own to make it a 10-6 ball game.

But the Lions defense would hold from there, as Central Lyon/George-Little Rock claimed its first state championship since 2006 and its 4th overall title by a 10-6 final.