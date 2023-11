CEDAR FALLS, IOWA (KELO) — The Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football team advanced to the Iowa 2A state championship game with a 28-14 win over Spirit Lake Saturday.

The Wildcats trailed 14-0 before the offense came to life for three touchdowns before halftime to take a seven-point lead into the break. They added an insurance score in the fourth.

Reece Vander Zee scored three of the four West Lyon touchdowns.