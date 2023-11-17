CEDAR FALLS, IOWA (KELO) — The Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football team came up short 24-21 against Van Meter in the Iowa Class 2A state championship at the UNI-Dome Friday.

The Lions took a 14-10 lead into halftime thanks to Reece Vander Zee’s touchdown pass to Matthew Dieren. They built the lead to 21-10 on Graham Eben’s rushing TD.

After Van Meter came back and surged in front, Central Lyon had one final chance on fourth and goal from the three, but the snap sailed high, which resulted in a turnover on downs.