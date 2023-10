SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top two seeds from Class 2A Region 1 advanced in the Iowa playoffs.

Top-seed Central Lyon/George-Little Rock secured a 42-7 win over Okoboji in Rock Rapids. The Lions jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

Second-seeded West Lyon shut out Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in Larchwood. After leading 16-0 at halftime, the Wildcats poured it on in the third with three scores.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock is now 9-0. West Lyon improved to 8-1.